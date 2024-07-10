OCM Globe Inc.: OCM Showcases Asian Food Excellence at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / OCM, a leading Asian Authentic National Food Brands Wholesaler and Distributor, made a significant impact at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show held at the Javits Center from June 23-25. As North America's largest specialty food and beverage event, the Summer Fancy Food Show provided the perfect platform for OCM to introduce its diverse array of Asian foods to a wide audience.

OCM Showcases Asian Food at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show

The Summer Fancy Food Show is renowned for being a hub of innovation, where over 2,000 domestic and international exhibitors gather to showcase their products. The event attracts a broad spectrum of attendees, including bakery enthusiasts, meat connoisseurs, delicatessen aficionados, gourmet food lovers, and beverage experts. It serves as a unique opportunity to discover new trends, taste innovative products, and network with leading food enthusiasts from around the world.

OCM's participation as SPA's 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show Partner was marked by the introduction of iconic Asian treats and a promise of a tantalizing experience for taste buds. As the largest brand operator in the U.S. Asian food market, OCM has evolved significantly since its inception. In 2023, OCM continued to enhance its distribution system, establishing major warehousing and distribution hubs in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, and Atlanta. Expansion plans are underway for new branches in Seattle, Boston, and Miami, with future expansions into Vancouver and Toronto, aiming to create a comprehensive distribution network across North America.

OCM has fortified its strategic partnerships with prominent Chinese supermarket chains such as Great Wall Supermarket, Good Fortune Supermarket, New Asian Food Market, Sky Foods, and Jmart. Additionally, it has strengthened collaborations with Asian supermarket chains represented by H-Mart and Seafood City, Asian e-commerce platforms like Yami, WEEE, HongMall, and FRESHGOGO, and food service wholesale platforms including Enson Food, RongCheng, HF Foods Group, and S.J. Distributors. In 2023, OCM expanded its comprehensive collaborations with mainstream retail channels like Costco and Walmart, major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, food service channels exemplified by Sysco, and leading social media platforms such as TikTok.

Embracing a vision of long-term growth and strategic partnerships, OCM remains dedicated to forging a bright future for Asian foods. Their presence at the Summer Fancy Food Show highlighted their commitment to bringing authentic Asian flavors from East to West.

"We are grateful to everyone who stopped by our booth at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show," said an OCM spokesperson. "It's been a fantastic few days of sampling food from across the industry and networking with brands from around the world. We loved seeing you all and sharing these unique products that we are so proud of!"

OCM's participation in the Summer Fancy Food Show was more than just an exhibition of products; it was an opportunity to share their story and vision. As they continue to expand and innovate, OCM invites everyone to keep savoring the flavors of Asia and join them on their journey.

About OCM Globe Inc.

OCM Globe Inc. is the largest operator of Asian food brands in the United States, dedicated to bringing authentic Asian foods to North America. With a robust distribution network and strategic partnerships with leading brands and retailers, OCM is committed to enhancing the culinary experience of Asian food in the mainstream market.

