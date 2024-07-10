Allied Universal Appoints Michael Prabhu Vice President of Enterprise Accounts for Janitorial Services Business Unit

Allied Universal®, the world's leading security and facility services provider, today announced that Michael Prabhu has joined the company as vice president of enterprise accounts for its janitorial business unit.

Prabhu is responsible for building and maintaining relationships with large corporate clients to drive sales and revenue across multiple regions in the U.S. His knowledge of commercial real estate development, investment and operations provides key insight for clients on how to strategically maintain their premises. Prabhu will partner with other Allied Universal businesses to expand existing client relationships into the janitorial division.

"Michael brings more than 25 years of sales and client management leadership expertise in the commercial real estate market segment," said Mark Olivas, president of Allied Universal janitorial services. "His background and expertise are perfectly aligned to further advance the expansion of Allied Universal Janitorial Services with focused support and management of existing and prospective customer accounts."

Prabhu has served in a number of senior-level commercial real estate sales and client management roles focusing on operational oversight for brokerage and asset management activities. He joins Allied Universal from Twenty One 11 Ventures as its executive advisory services and real estate consultant.

"We are excited to have Michael join our team and look forward to working with him to deliver on our promise providing exceptional janitorial service offerings to our customers across the country," said Devin Samaha, Allied Universal vice president of sales.

Prabhu earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

