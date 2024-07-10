Logan Lake, Canada's first FireSmart Community, can use PHOS-CHEK® LCE20-Fx proactively or during active wildfires to protect property

Clayton, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality fire retardant, has donated a 260-gallon tote of PHOS-CHEK® LCE20-Fx long-term fire retardant to the Logan Lake Fire Department in British Columbia, Canada. Located in the Highland Valley, Logan Lake is at risk of wildfire as it is surrounded by forests that incur frequent lightning storms. The PHOS-CHEK fire retardant can be applied by the fire department as active wildfires are approaching to protect property. It can also be applied proactively at the beginning of the season to protect homes from wildfire for months at a time, until a significant rain event.

In 2013, Logan Lake became the first community in Canada to be designated as a FireSmart Community. That means that the community has taken critical steps to reduce their vulnerability to the impact of wildfire. Similar to the FireWise USA® program organized by the National Fire Protection Association, the FireSmart program encourages residences to clear their gutters and area around their homes of debris, to harden their homes against wildfire with non-flammable or low-flammability materials, and to take other steps to safeguard properties.

Logan Lake was put to the test in 2021 when the Tremont Creek Fire took aim on the community. Residents of Logan Lake were evacuated as the fire approached, not knowing if they would be able to return home. Before being fully contained, the Tremont Creek Fire burned 63,548 hectares (157,031 acres) of land. Logan Lake, however, emerged largely unscathed, a testament to the effectiveness of the community's commitment to FireSmart principles.

When vegetation and other surfaces are treated with PHOS-CHEK LCE20-Fx, a chemical fire break is formed. The solution creates a coating, and as the fire approaches the water contained within the retardant evaporates. The fire retardant component of the solution then reacts with cellulose present in the woody material, grass, needles, and other matter to prevent it from providing fuel for fire, making it a valuable addition to Logan Lake's efforts to prevent the spread of wildfire.

Representatives from the Logan Lake Fire Department recently attended a session that Perimeter Solutions hosted in Kamloops on the use of ground-applied fire retardant to help protect communities from wildfire. After hearing Peter de Bruijn, Wildland Fire Prevention & Protection Specialist at Perimeter Solutions, present on the technology, they asked Peter to deliver the same talk at their FireSmart Community Day.

"After hearing what PHOS-CHEK fire-retardant could do, Fire Chief Doug Wilson said he would like to use it for the upcoming wildfire season, and we are proud to make this donation to help in their ongoing fire protection efforts," says de Bruijn. "By combining Logan Lake's FireSmart practices with the use of PHOS-CHEK LCE20-Fx, they can create a strong defense against wildfires."

Perimeter Solutions made the donation of PHOS-CHEK LCE20-Fx earlier this month. The Logan Lake Fire Department will familiarize themselves with the product to incorporate it into their firefighting strategy for the coming months.

For more information about Perimeter Solutions' ground-based fire retardant solutions, visit the company's Wildfire Prevention & Protection page at: https://www.perimeter-solutions.com/en/prevention-protection.





Kyle Robillard, General Manager for Perimeter Solutions Canada (right), presents Logan Lake Fire Department Chief Doug Wilson and FireSmart Coordinator Trazanna-Lee German (left) with a tote of PHOS-CHEK LCE20-Fx Fire Retardant that will be used to protect Logan Lake property and residents from wildfire.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9535/216015_6eb9fe99640ef818_001full.jpg

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life - issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn't offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as 'Trusted Solutions that Save' - because it underscores what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. For more info on how we use our experience, responsibility, and integrity to deliver trusted solutions that help improve firefighting performance, visit: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216015

SOURCE: Perimeter Solutions