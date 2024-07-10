Parallel Adds Sam Newman as Principal

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Parallel, an Austin-based real estate development firm, is excited to announce the addition of Sam Newman as Principal. Newman will be primarily responsible for pursuing and overseeing development opportunities for the company throughout the country. Newman brings over 20 years and $2 billion dollars of development experience to Parallel after spending 17 years at American Campus Communities (ACC) where he served as Vice President of Development, overseeing planning and development for some of ACC's most high-profile transactions. "We are very excited about Sam joining the team. He will bring his significant expertise and talent coupled with years of industry experience to the Parallel team, said David Pierce, Principal of Parallel. Newman will officially join Parallel on July 15, 2024.

More information about Sam Newman is available at the company's Meet the Team page at https://www.parallel-co.com/meet-the-team.

About Parallel

Parallel is an Austin-based real estate development firm specializing in delivering complex mid-rise and high-rise urban infill multifamily and student housing developments on time and on budget in some of the nation's most competitive markets. To learn more, visit https://www.parallel-co.com/.

