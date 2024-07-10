Media Alert: Fintech Sandbox Announces October Dates for Boston Fintech Week 2024

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 /

WHAT:

Boston Fintech Week 2024 , now in its seventh year, is hosted by Fintech Sandbox and will take place from October 14 - 18. Boston Fintech Week 2024 includes the two-day ticketed conference - the Fintech Sandbox Innovation Forum - hosted by Fintech Sandbox at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston on October 16 - 17. The theme of this year's event will be: "Fintech at Full Throttle: The Rapid Advance of Innovation". The community-driven fintech event brings together the entire financial services ecosystem, showcasing luminaries and leaders from across the industry. The week will involve a variety of community-hosted and sponsored events, such as fireside chats, masterclasses, roundtables, and receptions.

WHEN:

October 14 - 18, 2024

WHERE:

The main stage Fintech Sandbox Innovation Forum will be hosted at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, with additional community events taking place in locations throughout Boston.

WHY:

Boston Fintech Week brings together the global fintech community for meaningful conversations with the industry's leaders. As innovators and entrepreneurs, we like it when things move faster. And the pace of change is rapidly accelerating - from the skyrocketing use of AI and faster payments to the great aging boom and looming climate change and much more. But, how do we keep up with this high speed of digitization and manage potential risks? Join us for Boston Fintech Week 2024, as we showcase the newest ideas, the latest advances in technology, and the boldest fintech entrepreneurs moving faster than the speed of light!

Attendees will also have the opportunity to make engaging connections with the innovators, regulators, and investors building the future of financial services. It is an inclusive conversation amongst thousands of industry leaders and emerging fintechs from around the world.

WHO:

Everyone is invited to participate in Boston Fintech Week. Previous attendees include a mix of senior financial services executives, fintech entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and other investors, data providers, academics, regulators, students, and media members. Attendees come from around the world - across Europe, Asia, South America, Mexico, Canada, and almost every state.

ABOUT FINTECH SANDBOX:

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides a leg-up for entrepreneurs around the world by providing free access to critical datasets and resources to build their early-stage fintech products through its Data Access Residency. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 360 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Boston Fintech Week and Mass Fintech Hub - a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech - are initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintech-sandbox/ .

