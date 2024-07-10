Anzeige
10.07.2024 15:14 Uhr
Applied Dynamics International: Unveiling ADI's New Client Portal

ADI Unveils New Client Portal Website to Drive Industrial Innovation

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Last November, ADI proudly introduced its new brand and website, www.adi.com, showcasing a renewed focus on delivering best-in-class industrial computing solutions. The website prominently features ADI's "three squares" logo, with each square symbolizing a core element of ADI's strategy:

ADI Connect

ADI Connect
ADI Unveils New Client Portal Website to Drive Industrial Innovation

  1. The ADEPT software, which provides real-time edge computing with unmatched scalability and efficiency

  2. A dynamic ADEPT design and build team

  3. A Digital Engineering methodology to accelerate customer innovation

ADI's new tagline, "Driving Innovation and Connecting our Digital World," encapsulates their mission to work closely with customers in designing and deploying innovative testbeds and digital engineering enterprise solutions. The ADEPT edge computing software is instrumental in bridging simulation, artificial intelligence (AI), human inputs, control algorithms, and more with the real world.

Building on this foundation, ADI has launched the next phase of their website: a brand-new Client Portal (connect.adi.com). Accessible via the upper right corner of the ADI homepage, this secure portal houses essential resources for ADI clients, including ADEPT software downloads, industry articles, whitepapers, and publications. This portal underscores ADI's commitment to advancing NIST and CIS security standards, ensuring a cyber-secure environment for all clients.

ADI helps industry leaders drive innovation for their mission-critical industrial edge computing solutions. As your partner in digital engineering and manufacturing, we are committed to connecting and enhancing our digital world.

Contact Information

Joe Manly
Marketing Engineer
manly@adi.com
734-548-0200

SOURCE: Applied Dynamics International, Inc.

