TruckClub Launches Innovative Vehicle Protection Plans for Commercial Truckers, Secures Seed Funding to Fuel Industry Revolution

Redefining Vehicle Protection: Member-Focused Plans Outpace Conventional Warranties for America's Road Warriors

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / TruckClub, a new venture aiming to revolutionize the commercial trucking industry, today announced its official launch with the introduction of innovative vehicle protection plans designed specifically for owner-operators and small fleets. The company also revealed the successful closing of its seed funding round, led by Damn Good Brands, to accelerate its ambitious plans.





Introducing TruckProtect by TruckClub

The New Standard in Vehicle Protection for America's Road Warriors





TruckClub's inaugural offering, TruckProtect, represents a paradigm shift in how commercial truckers safeguard their vehicles and livelihoods. In a market where traditional aftermarket warranties are often criticized for limited payouts due to complex terms and loopholes, TruckProtect stands out by providing transparent, industry-leading coverage for over 4,400 parts in a first-ever flexible subscription plan. This comprehensive protection includes traditionally excluded components like seals and gaskets.

"TruckProtect is just the beginning of our journey to empower owner-operators and small fleets," said Kalie Felts, co-founder and COO at TruckClub, bringing years of industry experience to the role. "Our technology-driven approach offers flexible weekly plans and unprecedented coverage, including protection for continued operation and progressive damage. Our level of straightforward, comprehensive security is designed to give owner-operators and small fleets the support they need, not only to succeed, but to thrive."

Key features of TruckProtect include:

Clear coverage for up to +4,400 parts, far exceeding industry norms

Flexible weekly subscription plans starting at $59/week, with no long-term commitments

Inclusion of seals and gaskets in all plans

Transparent protection for continued operation and progressive damage

No hidden mileage restrictions or vehicle inspections required

Annual no-claim rebates for Members

TruckClub's innovative approach addresses a critical need in the trucking industry, where over 60% of independent owner-operators fail within their first five years, often due to unexpected costs that traditional protection plans inadequately cover. The recent seed funding supports the rollout of TruckProtect and fuels future developments.

Looking ahead, TruckClub plans to expand its membership benefits beyond vehicle protection. Future offerings will include financing options, educational resources, exclusive perks, and a suite of AI-powered tools delivered through the upcoming TruckBuddy mobile app. This comprehensive ecosystem aims to enhance efficiency, profitability, and sustainability for truckers, providing the support and resources often lacking in traditional industry offerings.

About TruckClub:

TruckClub is on a mission to empower owner-operators and small fleets in the commercial trucking industry. By leveraging technology and a member-first approach, the company aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses the diverse challenges faced by truckers. From innovative protection plans to future offerings in financing, education, and operational tools, TruckClub is committed to fostering a more resilient, prosperous, and fair environment for its Members.

For more information about TruckClub and TruckProtect, visit www.truckclub.com.

Contact Information

TruckClub Press Relations

press@truckclub.com

737-637-4855

Related Files

Protect Covered Assemblies 17x11 landscape

TC tri-fold B2B Protect Plans 070224

SOURCE: TruckClub

View the original press release on newswire.com.