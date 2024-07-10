LQWD Technologies: LQWD Updates Bitcoin Lightning Network Operations

LQWD Technologies Corp., (TSXV:LQWD)(OTCQB:LQWDF) ("LQWD" or "the Company") a leader in providing global enterprise grade transaction infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network ("Lightning") is pleased to report our operational progress.

Volume growth has more than quadrupled since the implementation of sophisticated AI-driven channel rebalancing system in September 2023. Since the launch of our first node in November 2021, LQWD has now facilitated routing for over 635,000 transactions and 640 Bitcoin through the Company's Lightning infrastructure for a totalling CDN$31.7 million in transacted dollar value.

In addition to organic volume growth being experienced, LQWD expects increased volume through partnerships with prominent Bitcoin Lightning Network technology companies, AMBOSS and BREEZ, who are integrating into LQWD's transaction infrastructure and liquidity services.

LQWD's scalable revenue-generating model earns fees for each transaction routed through the Company's LN infrastructure. These fees are paid in fractions of Bitcoin (Sats: 100M Sats = 1 Bitcoin), which are nominal in terms of dollar value at the present time. However, it is anticipated that routing fees and liquidity service fees will increase based on the continued rapid adoption of Lightning and increasing volume growth through LQWD's infrastructure.

As the second largest routing node operator on the network, LQWD is firmly established and trusted within the LN ecosystem. LQWD's network is now established in 18 countries with well over 1,100 LN connected channels, and increasing channel growth and transactions in France, Singapore, Sweden, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia. LQWD's Canada node remains among the top ten connected nodes on the Lightning Network.

More About Lightning Network



Bitcoin Lightning Network is a payment layer for the internet. Lightning leverages the power of Bitcoin's supreme trust protocol, which facilitates instant peer-to-peer transactions faster than any other payment rail. It is reported that network activity has increased by 1,200% over the past two years with major participants such as MicroStrategy (MSTR) driving adoption with enterprise grade Lightning tools for business, taking advantage of the unmatched capability of the network.

Most recently, Lightning announced the integration of stable coin transaction capability, which opens the network to a much wider user base. Furthermore, many of the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges are integrating Lightning into their platforms as well as forward-thinking global business as Lightning transacts dramatically faster and cheaper than ant current payment rails such as Visa and Mastercard.

About LQWD Technologies



The internet lacks a protocol for money. LQWD is building the infrastructure, to make instant, low cost, internet-powered payments happen. We are building enterprise-ready infrastructure for open payments for the Internet at scale, using the Lightning Network. LQWD is a Bitcoin backed, audited publicly traded company. Our shares trade on the TSX Venture Market, trading symbol: LQWD, and in the United States OTC: LQWDF.

Visit lqwdtech.com for further information.

