Cedar Recovery Announces Launch of CedarRx: A Groundbreaking On-Site Pharmacy for Addiction Treatment Patients

CedarRx On-Site Pharmacy Breaks Barriers, Simplifies Access to Essential Care

LEBANON, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Cedar Recovery, a leader in outpatient opioid addiction treatment, is proud to announce the launch of CedarRx, the first on-site pharmacy of its kind in Tennessee. Exclusively available to Cedar Recovery patients, this innovative initiative marks a significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care.





CedarRx offers Cedar Recovery patients a full-service treatment experience within their facility, eliminating the need to visit external pharmacies for medication fulfillment. By bringing pharmacy services in-house, they aim to address the unique challenges and stigma faced by individuals seeking treatment for addiction.

"We are thrilled to introduce CedarRx as part of our comprehensive approach to addiction treatment," said Paul Trivette, Chief Strategy Officer at Cedar Recovery. "Our goal is to create a supportive and judgment-free environment where patients can conveniently access their medications and receive the support they need to achieve lasting recovery."

Key benefits of CedarRx for patients struggling with opioid addiction include:

Convenience: CedarRx is located directly inside the treatment facility, where patients have easy access to their medication fulfillment.

Confidentiality and Privacy: CedarRx prioritizes patient confidentiality and privacy throughout the medication fulfillment process. Patients can relax in a private waiting room while their prescription is being filled.

Comprehensive Care: The CedarRx pharmacy team collaborates closely with healthcare providers to ensure coordinated and personalized treatment plans.

Supportive Environment: CedarRx is a judgment-free zone where patients can feel comfortable and supported throughout their recovery journey.

CedarRx is also a vital solution for patients who rely on third-party transportation services. The on-site pharmacy eliminates the need for additional trips to outside pharmacies, saving patients time, money, and reducing stress. This convenience not only streamlines the treatment process but also significantly increases patients' chances of successful long-term recovery.

"We understand the importance of removing barriers to accessible care and meeting the distinct needs of individuals struggling with addiction," added Joe Bond, CEO. "CedarRx is another step towards empowering our patients to achieve recovery and wellness long-term."

Over the past nine years, Cedar Recovery has served over 13,000 patients across 13 locations in Tennessee and Virginia.

For anyone seeking care for Opioid Use Disorder, please call our team at 1-(800) 799-1450. We offer same-day appointments for most new patients, either in one of our 13 locations across Tennessee or Virginia. We are here to help you Feel Better, Get Better, and Stay Better.

About Cedar Recovery

At Cedar Recovery, we believe in meeting people where they are - no matter what. That means that we never use "tough love" or a "3 strikes" rule. Our mission is to solve the opioid crisis and repair our communities by providing addiction treatment that works. Our evidence-based approach combines Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), behavioral therapy, and individualized treatment plans, providing individuals the best chance at long-term recovery.

For more information, visit www.CedarRecovery.com.

