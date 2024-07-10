Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Honored for Outstanding Platform Usability and Exceptional Customer Relationships in G2's Summer 2024 Reports

The company retained its position as a top trending provider for VoIP, UCaaS, and CCaaS, by real verified customers.

Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, today announced that it has been recognized for outstanding platform usability and exceptional customer satisfaction in G2's Summer 2024 Reports for VoIP, UCaaS, and Customer Communications Management. G2.com is the leading business software review website where users research and select solutions reviewed and recommended by real, verified customers.

The G2 Summer reports mark the sixth consecutive quarter that Crexendo has been rated #1 in multiple satisfaction categories, with #1 ratings for Ease of Setup, Ease of Use, and Ease of Administration. Crexendo was also honored with #1 product feature ratings for Video Conferencing, File Sharing, Voicemail to Email, Voicemail to SMS, CCaaS Option, Native VoIP, and more. The Company retained the Best Relationships award, with #1 ratings for Quality of Support, Ease of Doing Business With, and Users Most Likely to Recommend.

Crexendo was again recognized as a top trending provider in G2's Summer 2024 Momentum Grid Reports. The Momentum Grid Reports honor companies that real users voted as the top trending choices out of all providers in each product category. Crexendo also maintains its 4.9 out of 5-Stars rating, which it has sustained for nine consecutive quarters.

"Our users continue to confirm that our service is second to none, and we are thrilled that they share their positive feedback on G2.com. Our top rankings reflect the hard work of our entire team. We are the fastest-growing platform in the U.S. with over 4.5 million end users globally and growing. I am convinced that you can't find a better cloud business communications provider than Crexendo. I am pleased with this report but we are not resting on our laurels. We continue to update, invest and improve customer service as shown by our recent announcement of the appointment of our new Senior Vice President of Support and Customer Success," said Jeff Korn, Crexendo CEO and Chairman.

Korn continued "Innovation is at the core of everything we do, and we are very excited about new enhancements and innovations coming from Crexendo. This forward-thinking approach is evident in our solutions, such as Crexendo's VIP CX cloud contact center platform and VIP Voice AI Studio, both of which leverage the power of generative AI. We are very grateful that our users recognize the efforts of everyone at our Company."

"B2B software and services buyers are increasingly turning to peer feedback from trusted sources, like G2, to find the right solutions for their unique business needs," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Appearing in a G2 quarterly report gives vendors a leg up, as buyers rely on these reports to guide them with the most recent insights stemming from authentic customer reviews."

"G2's Market Research team has its pulse on the evolving B2B software and services landscape to help buyers pinpoint the solutions that will be the best fit for them," said Chris Voce, VP of Market Research at G2. "Powered by authentic user feedback, our marketplace - which features over 2,000 categories - represents a true reflection of what's happening in software today. We take pride in arming buyers with insights from G2 reports every quarter, recognizing the top-ranked solutions and vendors across categories, geographies, and company size."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four and a half million end users globally.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) being thrilled that real user on G2.com continue to confirm that its service is second to none; (ii) believing that the consecutive top rankings are a testament to the hard work of its entire team; (iii) being convinced that you can't find a better cloud business communications provider than Crexendo; (iv) believing that this has been a very special time for the Company with numerous accolades including Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Cloud Communications; (v) not resting on its laurels and continuing to update, invest and improve customer service as shown by the recent announcement of the appointment of the new Senior Vice President of Support and Customer (vi) believing that its innovation, competitive strategy and forward-thinking approach is apparent in solutions, such as Crexendo's VIP CX cloud contact center platform, which leverages generative AI; (vii) believing that innovation is central to everything it does and (viii) being very excited about continued innovations coming and that its customers recognize the efforts of everyone at our Company.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com