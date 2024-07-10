Discover Expert Techniques in Volatility Trading: Free Webinar by QuantInsti - July 16

The algorithmic trading training and technology firm, QuantInsti organizes free events to spread the knowledge of algo and quant trading such as options volatility trading strategies.

MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / QuantInsti offers one of the world's most comprehensive ecosystems for Algorithmic & Quantitative Trading. On their mission to enable everyone to use technology in the financial markets, they are launching a free webinar on 16 July where experienced Quantitative Analyst Akshay Choudhary will share his knowledge on trading options using implied volatility (IV).

Discover Expert Techniques in Volatility Trading

As India's options market experiences rapid growth, with a share of 85% of equity options contracts globally, the need for traders to grasp the complexities of options volatility trading has never been more critical. This webinar aims to equip traders and developers with the essential knowledge and strategies to navigate the risks associated with options trading, particularly those aspiring to join leading firms that have recently entered the Indian market.

Who: QuantInsti

What: Free webinar and associated course - Exploring Options Volatility: Key Properties, Trading Strategies, and Backtesting

When: Tuesday, 16 July, 2024; 10:30 AM ET, 7:00 PM IST, 9:30 PM SGT

Where: Register For Free (Online) Via QuantInsti.com

Why:

Join this session to:

Enhance options trading skills by deepening understanding of critical IV concepts such as skew and smile. Entry and exit of options trades based on volatility outlook. Gain a competitive edge by acquiring specialized knowledge on volatility properties' influence on options pricing.

Webinar Highlights

QuantInsti's options volatility trading course and webinar will cover a wide range of topics related to the use of implied volatility for trading in financial markets. Specific points of discussion to be covered include the properties that influence trading strategies and options pricing, plus the foundational properties of implied IV (Mean Reversion, Smile, and Skew). Attendees will also have the ability to participate in an interactive Q&A.

Meet Akshay Choudhary

Akshay Choudhary, a Quantitative Analyst in QuantInsti's Research and Content Team, will lead the webinar. Choudhary holds a bachelor's degree from IIT Kanpur, one of the premier institutions, not only in India but also globally, and previously worked as a Data Scientist with Jio, one of the world's largest conglomerates. He brings a unique passion and insight to the topic of implied volatility and a special interest in the role of market psychology in algorithmic trading strategies.

Who Can Attend?

Options traders, Quant analysts, Quant developers, algorithmic traders, and fintech enthusiasts. To qualify for the free session, attendees must have a basic understanding of Python programming, financial markets, trading concepts, and options. You can acquire these skills from the Options Trading Basic course on Quantra by QuantInsti.

The session is filling up fast. Pre-register here to guarantee a spot, or email quantra@quantinsti.com with questions.

About QuantInsti

QuantInsti has contributed to the trading journey for millions of people from 190+ countries since 2010. It was founded by iRage, which is a leading High Frequency Trading (HFT) firm in the South & South East Asia region. iRage is a clearing and trading member of the top Indian exchanges, primarily trading using partners' own capital and executing more than a million trades daily.

QuantInsti offers courses and technology to individuals and institutions in the Quantitative & Algorithmic trading domain. It has more than 500+ hours of free content available to beginners in the domain.

For more information, visit www.QuantInsti.com.

Quantra, world's only dedicated edtech platform in the space of Quant & Algo Trading

Quantra offers more than 60 algorithmic training courses to help beginner traders and established pros diversify their skill sets and become more adept at turning market data into financial strategy.

For more information, visit www.Quantra.QuantInsti.com.

Contact Information

Quantra Quantinsti

Courses & Platform related queries

quantra@quantinsti.com

+1 917 720 3625, +91-8450963428

