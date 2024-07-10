In-vehicle voice assistant with integrated ChatGPT capabilities expands its presence across Stellantis brands

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced its SoundHound Chat AI voice assistant with integrated ChatGPT is now live and in production in Peugeot, Opel, and Vauxhall vehicle brands across 11 European markets including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. By the end of July, the rollout will be extended to 17 markets in 12 different languages.

In March 2024, SoundHound AI announced that Stellantis' DS Automobiles was the first automaker in the world to go into full production with a voice assistant that integrates the latest generative AI technology via its breakthrough SoundHound Chat AI product. The assistant launched with DS across 18 countries and in 13 languages. Now Stellantis is extending live production to include Peugeot, Opel, and Vauxhall vehicles revolutionizing the cockpit experience with interactive knowledge discovery, real-time data, and effortless in-vehicle controls.

Access to the technology will be included in vehicles from these brands beginning July 2024. For certain previously released models, SoundHound Chat AI with integrated ChatGPT will be available on-demand and can be delivered over-the-air with no need to visit a dealer.

With the introduction of SoundHound Chat AI into Peugeot, Opel, and Vauxhall, drivers and passengers will now enjoy hands-free voice control for a wide range of functions. Whether managing navigation, making calls, or accessing real-time information such as sports scores and weather updates, the voice assistant enhances the convenience and enjoyment of driving. The integration of ChatGPT into the natural voice recognition system allows users to ask about any topic-from historical facts to creating stories for children-making the journey both informative and entertaining.

Users can ask detailed questions and continue the conversation, seamlessly interacting with external knowledge sources and in-vehicle controls interchangeably, e.g.:

"What's the most scenic route from Paris to Bordeaux?" "What are some historic attractions along the way?" "How far am I from the first one?" "What is the weather like there now?" "Roll down the windows and navigate me there." "Find the nearest electric vehicle charging station."



Our collaboration with Stellantis has put both companies right at the cutting edge of innovation in the automotive sector, bringing the driver experience into a new and exciting era," said Michael Zagorsek, COO of SoundHound AI. "SoundHound is proud to deliver voice AI technology that meets the market's demand for a next generation consumer experience built on natural conversation."

The introduction of SoundHound Chat AI into Peugeot, Opel, and Vauxhall vehicles marks another milestone in the company's mission to revolutionize in-vehicle voice assistants. SoundHound's data shows a sixfold increase in usage with a 50% rise in interaction frequency already reported by DS Automobiles as well as a 5x decrease in unfulfilled requests, and a 5x increase in the consumer loyalty-based Net Promoter Score, indicating a growing demand for sophisticated, AI-powered voice assistants among drivers and manufacturers.

