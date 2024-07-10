Acuity RM Group Plc - Notice of AGM Result
10 July 2024
Acuity RM Group plc
("Acuity", or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed. The results of the proxy voting will be made available in due course on the Company's website.
Note to Editors
Acuity RM Group plc
Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM® software platform, which collects data about organisations to improve business decisions and management. It is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.
The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. In the short to medium term this is expected to come from organic growth and thereafter may also come from complementary acquisitions.