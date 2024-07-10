Vertosoft Announces Brian Strosser as Founding Member of Vertosoft's Advisory Board

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Vertosoft is thrilled to announce the establishment of their Advisory Board, with Brian Strosser as the founding member. The board's mission is to strengthen Vertosoft's industry growth strategies and to provide enhanced market knowledge to their supplier and partner network.

Brian's extensive experience and leadership skills in the government sector will be an invaluable asset to the Vertosoft advisory board. His career includes but is not limited to being President of DLT Solutions and Optiv + ClearShark along with participation on various advisory boards including AFCEA DC and Miro Consulting, solidifying him as the ideal candidate to kick off Vertosoft's Advisory Board. This appointment shows Vertosoft's commitment and investment in driving strategic growth within the government.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our advisory board, which will provide us with strategic guidance and insights on how to better serve the government market with cutting-edge technology solutions. Our advisory board is composed of distinguished leaders with deep expertise and experience in the public sector, and we are honored to have Brian Strosser as our founding member. Brian is a visionary and a veteran in the federal IT industry, and his advice and mentorship will be invaluable for our growth and success," said Jay Colavita, President of Vertosoft.

"With the complex and mission-focused approach of supporting the U.S. Government and with the growing number of innovators and solutions providers in the technology market, Vertosoft brings to market a strong portfolio of emerging technology solutions combined with unique capabilities and services that addresses this dynamic," said Brian Strosser, Founding member of Vertosoft's Advisory Board. "I look forward to helping the company build on this strong foundation as Vertosoft continues to add key partnerships and capabilities to its platform."

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value distributor dedicated to providing the most coveted innovative and emerging technology solutions to the government. Our comprehensive solution portfolio coupled with our elite services provides channel partners and suppliers with the enablement, inside sales support, contracts, and compliant systems required to drive growth in the government market.

