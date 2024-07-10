Anzeige
10.07.2024
Mastercard Highlights From London Climate Action Week

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Mastercard
Mastercard

After many conversations with governmental, non-profit, and business leaders last week during London Climate Action Week, one thing is clear: there is an incredible opportunity for all organizations to leverage their resources to support the demand-side shift to a sustainable economy.

Here are some key takeaways from Mastercard's LCAW2024 engagements:

Cities can be an incredible incubator for innovation and sustainable behavior change. As Wayne Hubbard FCIWM, CEO of ReLondon noted, cities are the engine room of the circular economy, they are hope for humankind. Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan and the mayors comprising C40 Cities serve as a strong example of how transforming cities to more sustainable systems can create economic and job opportunities and increase connectivity and inclusion.

People want to make more sustainable choices, but they need to be offered products and services that are intuitive, accessible, useful and joyful. From buy-back and trade-in programs, to better for the planet products, to sharing-economy marketplaces, these types of choices are being introduced by leaders and organizations like IKEA, Sea Forest, turn.eco, MY WARDROBE HQ, Library of Things, Brompton Bicycle, and Vivobarefoot.

When people realize that others around them care about the same issue, like climate change, they are more inclined to make a change. And when people are provided fun, integrated ways to get involved around the things they are most passionate about, like sports or music, they are even more inclined to take action. Whether it is gamifying everyday climate action through Pledgeball and UEFA, or donating to restore a tree with the Priceless Planet Coalition and Conservation International, it's clear that collective engagement can make a significant impact.

Let's continue to work together, share our successes, and inspire, inform, and enable one another to shift towards a more sustainable economy.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Originally published by Mastercard

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
