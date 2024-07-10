Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Holdings Unveils Eduardo Hoffmann Masterpieces at Algodon Mansion

Iconic Buenos Aires Hotel Enriches Guest Experience with Acclaimed Argentine Art

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the "Company" or "Gaucho Holdings"), today announced that its luxury boutique hotel, Algodon Mansion, located in the heart of Buenos Aires, is now showcasing new works from Eduardo Hoffmann, one of Argentina's most acclaimed artists, as part of its permanent collection.

These works belong to Hoffmann's "Laca de Granza" series, named after laca de granza, a natural color derived from the roots of the rubia tinctorum, a member of the rubiaceaes plant family. Hoffmann's unique use of this root extract in his painting process changes the dynamic of each stroke, infusing his works with a depth and vibrancy that is both visually stunning and culturally significant.

The "Laca de Granza" collection can be viewed throughout Algodon Mansion, including the lobby, wine bar, and select suites, offering guests a unique and immersive artistic experience.

Scott Mathis, CEO and Founder of Gaucho Group Holdings, commented on the new addition: "We are thrilled to house Eduardo Hoffmann's 'Laca de Granza' collection at Algodon Mansion. These pieces are not only visually breathtaking but also embody a deep connection to Argentine culture through the use of traditional materials. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing an enriching and authentic experience to our guests."

The incorporation of the "Laca de Granza" collection into Algodon Mansion is a reflection of Gaucho Holdings' dedication to marrying luxury with cultural authenticity. The presence of these exceptional artworks allows guests to engage with Argentine heritage in a profound and personal way during their stay.

For more information about Algodon Mansion and to view Eduardo Hoffmann's "Laca de Granza" collection, visit www.algodonhotels.com/mansion/art.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

