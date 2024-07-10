Germany's Belectric has been chosen to build a 135 MW solar park for NRGi Renewables in Aarhus, Denmark. German solar developer Belectric is set to construct a 135 MW solar park near Aarhus, Denmark. The project, which was first announced during Intersolar Europe in June, will involve the installation of more than 220,000 modules and is expected to meet the electricity needs of over 30,000 households. The project is being built for Danish renewable energy project developer NRGi Renewables. The targeted completion date is April 2025. Belectric, which is part of the Elevion Group, said the installation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...