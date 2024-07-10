H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G." or "the Firm"), a leading global alternative investment firm with $64 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce the final close of H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners III (the "Fund"). The Fund closed with aggregate capital commitments of approximately $1.3 billion,1 significantly above the predecessor's fund size.

H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners primarily targets value-add investments in the middle market real estate segment in Europe. To date, the Fund has made over ten investments across various geographies in Europe.

Sami Mnaymneh and Tony Tamer, Co-Founders of H.I.G., commented, "As we continue to expand our global real estate footprint, we are thrilled by the success of our European real estate platform as evidenced by the strong support from our investors. We believe the current environment, specifically in the U.K. and Germany, where market dislocations are driving meaningful repricing across asset classes, presents compelling investment opportunities for the Fund."

Riccardo Dallolio, Head of Europe Real Estate, added, "The Fund is well-positioned to capitalize on the current market opportunity set in the less efficient middle market segment across Europe. It will invest across the capital structure and asset classes with a particular focus on value-add and operational improvements to generate substantial asset appreciation."

The Fund was supported by a diverse and global group of limited partners including public and private sector pensions, endowments, foundations, asset managers, consultants, fund of funds, financial institutions, and family offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

1Including separately managed accounts that co-invest alongside the Fund.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $64 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Dubai, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

