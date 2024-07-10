Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10
[10.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.07.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,152,996.00
|USD
|22,580
|73,090,454.37
|7.1989
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.07.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,874,050.00
|EUR
|0
|23,672,601.86
|6.1106
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.07.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|32,903.00
|GBP
|0
|318,016.37
|9.6653
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.07.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|646,895.00
|GBP
|0
|5,373,015.19
|8.3059