Mittwoch, 10.07.2024
Unser Top-Performer im Goldsektor! Weitere Gewinne in Sicht!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Misen Energy AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Misen Energy AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Misen Energy AB (publ). 



Short name:   MISE    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0001486952
----------------------------
Order book ID: 040872   
----------------------------



The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be July 24,
2024. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
