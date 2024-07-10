Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - GreenPath Financial Wellness, a cornerstone of Michigan's financial counseling landscape since 1961, reaffirms its unwavering dedication to the financial health of Detroit residents. The nonprofit's comprehensive services empower Detroiters to pay off debt, purchase homes, avoid foreclosure, and prevent utility shutoffs.

Notably, GreenPath Financial Wellness has experienced a remarkable 69% surge in the number of services provided to Detroit clients between Q1 2023 to Q1 2024, compared to a 29% increase in non-Detroit services. While demand for financial counseling has risen overall, GreenPath Financial Wellness attributes much of the Detroit-specific growth to the company's commitment to the city.

Starting with services provided by phone and metro Detroit offices, GreenPath's journey led to opening a permanent Detroit office in 2008. But the pivotal shift came in 2020 when GreenPath Financial Wellness strategically relocated the Detroit office to Durfee Innovation Society-a powerhouse of nonprofit synergy in the heart of a Detroit neighborhood.

"GreenPath's mission of financial wellness for all is a perfect addition to Durfee Innovation Society. The intentional collaboration between the organizations at Durfee not only fosters unity but also largely contributes to the positive impact that we are able to bring to the community when working together," notes Brandi Haggins, Vice President of Opportunity Hubs at Durfee Innovation Society.

Adopting a community-centric approach, GreenPath Financial Wellness has established trusted partnerships with over 40 metro Detroit credit unions and a major Detroit utility provider. These alliances deliver online financial education, one-on-one counseling, and monthly webinars to financial institution members. The utility partnership is particularly impactful, aiding Detroiters in avoiding power shutoffs, a critical service for many families.

GreenPath Financial Wellness is steadfast in its mission to explore new opportunities and foster long-term success in Detroit. Commitment to the city and its residents remains stronger than ever, reflecting a core belief in the power of community and financial wellness.

