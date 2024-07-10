Dura Oxlo, LLC. Announces Groundbreaking ESPS Automation Project With Ford

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Dura Oxlo, LLC., a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the automotive industry, today announced a groundbreaking project to automate and streamline product development and plan management for Ford Protect Extended Service Business (ESB). This project represents the first step towards a significant leap forward in efficiency and accuracy, enabling continued growth of the Ford Protect business.









Dura Oxlo has been commissioned by Ford to address an opportunity to increase efficiency and quality of their ESPS system plan updates, which have historically been time-consuming with limited process automation. The new system will automate the creation of complex vehicle model plan pricing data sheets, significantly reducing the time and resources associated with current processes.

The Key Improvements Delivered by This Project Include:

Automation of the current year plans import into a central database.

Automated generation of model year pricing templates for upcoming plan year to facilitate easy price adjustments.

Streamlined updates from current model year ranges to the next, all handled programmatically.

A robust platform for extensive reporting and tracking of business process workflows.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ford on this transformative project. Our goal is to revolutionize how automotive service plans are managed, making the process faster, more accurate, and significantly more efficient. By automating critical elements of the ESPS management, we are setting a new standard in the industry. This is just the beginning of our journey towards fully integrated, error-free plan management systems," said Henry Tran, Dura Oxlo's CEO.

Steven Balder, ESB Global Launch Business Development Manager at Ford, commented on the selection of Dura Oxlo, "Dura Oxlo's customization of their platform to automate our ESB processes will result in operational efficiencies and enhanced process management."

Looking ahead, Dura Oxlo aims to expand the capabilities of this platform, incorporating enhanced modules and launching multiple updates annually. The project is set to include advanced reporting and a comprehensive business process workflow user interface that integrates seamlessly with existing project management tools and the procedural creation of customer and dealer Price Book catalogs.

For more information about this project and other innovations from Dura Oxlo, please contact Marketing@oxlo.com.

About Dura Oxlo:

Dura OXLO, LLC. is a technology leader specializing in the development of advanced software solutions for the automotive industry. With a focus on driving innovation and excellence, Dura Oxlo continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that streamline operations and enhance user experiences across various platforms.

Contact Information

Henry Tran

CEO

henry@dura.software

SOURCE: Dura Oxlo

