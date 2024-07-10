GIVEMESPORT.com, a leading digital media platform renowned for delivering high-quality football content, is excited to announce the addition of two top European football journalists, Ben Jacobs and Dean Jones, to our editorial team. This strategic move underscores GiveMeSport's unwavering commitment to providing the latest and most comprehensive coverage of the football world.

With over 20 years of experience in sports journalism, Ben Jacobs has been a prominent figure in the industry, covering some of the world's most significant sporting events, including the World Cup, Olympic Games, Grand Slams, and Major Championships.

Throughout his illustrious career, Ben has been honored to interview legendary athletes such as Lionel Messi, Usain Bolt, Roger Federer, and Tiger Woods. Notably, he served as the presenter at the inaugural Women's Convention for FIFA TV, was the on-court emcee for the ATP and WTA at the Dubai Tennis Championships and has hosted numerous conferences and award ceremonies in the football industry.

"I am delighted to join GiveMeSport as a senior football correspondent," Jacobs said. "In this new role, I am fortunate to have the freedom to cover transfer news, write columns, create in-depth features, and engage directly with readers. We have exciting plans for the summer window and beyond! I am also grateful to Valnet for continuing our working relationship, which dates back to 2021. In this new title, I'll be producing daily multi-platform content and contributing to the growth of GiveMeSport's global football audience, bringing to life our ambitious football strategy. I am really excited to get started and watch the platform continue to grow from strength to strength."

Dean Jones, another distinguished addition to the team, brings over 20 years of experience in the sports media industry. Dean has written for numerous renowned publications, including Yahoo, MSN Ireland, Bleacher Report, Eurosport, and TEAMtalk. Dean currently co-hosts the Ranks FC podcast, where he offers insights and analytics on the world of football.

Dean expressed his excitement about joining GiveMeSport: "I am thrilled to join the GiveMeSport team and contribute to their outstanding football coverage. I look forward to bringing my experience and insights to their audience."

Valnet's sports portfolio manager Ryan Owens expressed his enthusiasm for Ben and Dean's arrival: "We are excited to welcome credible journalists to our team; their addition represents the future of GiveMeSport."

With these strategic additions, GiveMeSport is poised to elevate its football coverage, providing fans with unparalleled access to breaking news, insightful analysis, and exclusive content.

About GiveMeSport

GiveMeSport is a leading digital media platform dedicated to providing the latest news, analysis, and insights on football and other sports. With a global audience and a commitment to high-quality content, GiveMeSport continues to be a trusted source for sports fans worldwide.

