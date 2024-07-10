Optimize the entire proposal management process, from tender discovery and planning to final proposal draft generation

Mindbreeze, a leading provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions, has introduced Mindbreeze InTend. Mindbreeze InTend simplifies proposal and request for proposal (RFP) management to reduce employees' workloads.

Mindbreeze InTend enables companies to use artificial intelligence (AI) to quickly identify relevant tenders and optimize the entire bidding process. The software is provided in a SaaS environment and is ready for immediate use. Companies have the opportunity to test the full range of functions as part of a 28-day try buy program with no obligation.

Generative AI uses company knowledge for proposals

"We use generative artificial intelligence to speed up the processing of proposals and RFPs. Mindbreeze InTend creates initial proposal drafts based on existing company knowledge, including source references to verify the content. This saves our customers time and resources, as they don't need to research the required content again or prepare it manually," explains Felix Breiteneder, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze InTend.

Automation of routine activities gives teams more time to focus on strategic improvements and fine-tuning designs in a time when shorter deadlines and increasing complexity place high demands on employees.

Automatically recognize relevant tenders

Mindbreeze InTend not only generates proposal drafts, but also supports research across multiple tender portals. It automatically identifies suitable tenders by comparing the content of previous proposals and calculating a possible chance of success. These AI-supported analyses make bid/no-bid decisions much easier and more strategic.

Mindbreeze InTend is designed as additive software that can be seamlessly integrated into existing working environments. Specialist departments can introduce the solution within a very short time, as no extensive IT project is required.

Further information about Mindbreeze InTend and its benefits can be found on our website.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions with locations in Europe and North America and a global partner network. The Mindbreeze InTend product is based on Mindbreeze InSpire. Mindbreeze InSpire uses generative AI (GenAI) and other artificial intelligence (AI) methods to help companies analyze, understand and efficiently network their business-critical information. Mindbreeze InTend GmbH is a subsidiary of Mindbreeze GmbH.

For more information, visit www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mindbreeze.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240710752522/en/

Contacts:

Ulrike Kogler

pr@mindbreeze.com

+1 312 300 6745