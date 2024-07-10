Kainos and Pulsora partner to enable enterprises to modernise ESG operations and ensure rapid regulatory compliance

LONDON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kainos, a global digital technology provider, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Pulsora, the leading enterprise sustainability management platform. This collaboration aims to revolutionise corporate sustainability reporting, enabling enterprises to lead in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).

As demands for sustainability performance disclosure grow, companies seek digital solutions to meet these requirements. Pulsora and Kainos will help enterprises transform their sustainability operations and achieve rapid ESG compliance.

Pulsora's leading ESG technology, combined with Kainos' vast expertise in enterprise digital innovation, forms a powerful partnership. Pulsora's purpose-built software empowers businesses to manage sustainability-related data and business processes efficiently. Organisations leverage the platform to automate and streamline data collection, emissions measurement, reporting and compliance, as well as benchmarking and analysis across the value chain.

Kainos specialises in delivering tailored digital solutions that transform organisational operations and services through cutting-edge digital technologies. By deploying Pulsora's platform, Kainos will help clients enhance ESG operational efficiency and meet their sustainability goals with greater ease and accuracy.

"With this partnership, we're bringing a top-tier ESG solution and our digital transformation expertise to enterprises across the globe," remarked Rainer Maier, Executive Vice President, EMEA at Kainos. "Our mission is to use technology to overcome big challenges for businesses, and make people's lives easier. Our commitment to driving the best sustainability standards for our customers is unwavering, and this partnership reaffirms our stance. We aim to leave a legacy that endures beyond the work we deliver. We're delighted to partner with Pulsora to assist organisations as they overcome their challenges with ESG transparency and accountability."

"Every day, hundreds of leading businesses around the world use Pulsora to improve their sustainability operations, ensure ESG compliance and to make a meaningful positive impact," said Murat Sönmez, Co-Founder & CEO at Pulsora. "Through our partnership with Kainos, we can bring our combined enterprise expertise to many more organisations across the world, ensuring they navigate the complexities of sustainability disclosure requirements and make informed decisions that benefit the planet and its people."

This partnership presents a great opportunity for companies to scale their ESG operations efficiently, evolving alongside the company's needs and the global push for sustainable business practices.

About?Kainos

At Kainos we use technology to solve real problems for our customers, overcome big challenges for businesses, and make people's lives easier.

We build strong relationships with our customers and go beyond to change the way they work today and the impact they have tomorrow.

Across three divisions, Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products, we work globally with clients to make the world a little bit better, day by day.

Our people are central to our success. We employ more than 2,900 people in 23 countries across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: KNOS) and you can discover more about us at www.kainos.com.?

About Pulsora

Pulsora is the all-in-one platform for enterprise sustainability management. Every day, hundreds of the world's leading organizations use our purpose-built software to measure, report, and improve their sustainability and ESG initiatives. We deliver accurate, timely, and compliant reporting and insights, enabling organizations to shift from cumbersome, manual processes to streamlined, automated, and insight-driven operations. Founded in 2021, Pulsora is a public benefit corporation on a mission to help organizations to drive impactful change and contribute to a better, more profitable, and more equitable world. For more information, visit www.pulsora.com.

