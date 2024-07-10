Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Recombinant Coagulation Factors Market to Be Worth $26.29 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Recombinant Coagulation Factors Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Factor VIII, Factor IX), Source (CHO, HEK), Application (Hemophilia (Type A, Type B), Others), End User (Hospitals, CRO)- Global Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, the recombinant coagulation factors market is projected to reach $26.29 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2031.

Recombinant coagulation factors are glycoproteins produced by recombinant DNA technology. They are mainly used for the treatment of various coagulation disorders. They are gaining popularity due to their benefits, such as reduced risk of bloodborne disease transmission and effective treatment.

The increasing prevalence of hemophilia and other bleeding disorders, growing R&D for coagulation factors, growing awareness about the benefits of the recombinant coagulation factors, and increasing prophylactic treatment for hemophilia across the globe are driving the growth of the recombinant coagulation factors market. However, the high cost of recombinant factors compared to plasma-derived factors and the limited accessibility & availability of recombinant clotting factors in developing & underdeveloped countries are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, untapped markets in emerging economies and rising healthcare expenditure are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, challenges in the production of recombinant coagulation factors, stringent regulatory requirements, lack of reimbursement in some countries, and lack of awareness among patients are some of the challenges impacting the market's growth.

Increased Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Rising Need to Reduce Transmission of Bloodborne Disease to Drive the Growth of this Market

There is a rising prevalence of infectious diseases globally. Infectious diseases such as hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, and human immunodeficiency virus are highly infectious and can be transmitted through blood. Utilizing blood-derived coagulation factors carries a high risk of transmitting infectious diseases. This has created a need for safer treatment options for the treatment of various coagulation disorders. In this regard, recombinant factor VIII was first introduced in the 1980s. Recombinant coagulation factors are not derived from blood and are manufactured in the laboratory using recombinant DNA technology. This avoids the risk of transmission of bloodborne disease and facilitates safer treatment for various coagulation disorders.

The key players profiled in this market study are Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), CSL Limited (Australia), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Biogen Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy), Emergent BioSolutions (U.S.), and Pfizer Inc. (U.S.).

The recombinant coagulation factors market is segmented based on Type (Recombinant Factors VIII, Recombinant Factor IX, and Other Types), Source (Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) Cell Line, Human Embryonic Kidney (HEK) Cell Line, and Other Sources), Application (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, and Other Applications), End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Clinical Research Laboratories), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the country and regional levels. The study also provides valuable insights into the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the last three to four years.

Based on type, in 2024, the recombinant factor VIII segment is expected to account for the largest share of 59.5% of the recombinant coagulation factors market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the high prevalence of hemophilia A, the high efficacy of recombinant factors VIII, and an established market presence of recombinant factor VIII products.

Based on source, in 2024, the Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line segment is expected to account for the largest share of the recombinant coagulation factors market. This segment's large share is attributed to the high popularity of the CHO cell lines for the production of biologics, the high similarity of the CHO cells to the human cell system, and high reproducibility.

Based on application, in 2024, the Hemophilia A segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 64.3% of the recombinant coagulation factors market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the rising number of patients with hemophilia A, increased awareness about advanced treatment options, and the high efficacy of recombinant coagulation factors in treating hemophilia A.

Based on end user, in 2024, the hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the recombinant coagulation factors market. This segment's large share can be attributed to the high adoption of recombinant coagulation factors by hospitals & clinics, rising healthcare expenditures, and growing awareness among healthcare professionals.

Based on geography, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 43.4% of the recombinant coagulation factor market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America's significant market share can be attributed to the robust healthcare infrastructure in the region, high healthcare expenditure, technological advancements, favorable reimbursement policies, high awareness, and the presence of key market players in the region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players over the past three to four years. In the last couple of years, the recombinant coagulation factors market has witnessed various developments.

Scope of the Report:

Recombinant Coagulation Factors Market Assessment-by Type

Recombinant Factor VIII

Recombinant Factor IX

Other Types

Note: Other types include recombinant factor XIII, VIIa, and X

Recombinant Coagulation Factors Market Assessment-by Source

Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) Cell Line

Human Embryonic Kidney (HEK) Cell Line

Other Sources

Note: Other sources include the Baby hamster kidney (BHK) cell line and COS cell line

Recombinant Coagulation Factors Market Assessment-by Application

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Other Applications

Recombinant Coagulation Factors Market Assessment-by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Clinical Research Laboratories

Recombinant Coagulation Factors Assessment-by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Netherlands Sweden Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

