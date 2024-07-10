TCS Fuel: TCS Reaches Milestone With More Than 2,000 Fuel Discount Locations Across the Country

Carriers Can Now Save Money at the Diesel Pump in Every Region of the United States

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / TransConnect Services (TCS), an industry leader in over-the-road fleet diesel discounts and fuel expense management, celebrates a new milestone with more than 2,000 in-network fuel discount locations across the country. That means that TCS Fuel Card clients now have even more trucks stops where they can save money on diesel at the pump.







The recent addition of Maverik, a popular fuel stop in 12 Western states such as Utah, Nevada, and Idaho, as a fuel partner means that TCS now has discount locations in every region of the United States - from north to south and east to west. The TCS Fuel Card has discounts that now cover the broad spectrum of the nation.

"We are proud to announce that TCS now has over 2,000 truck stops that are a part of the TCS discount fuel network," says Chris Courts, TCS President and Managing Director. "There is certainly a balance that we are trying to achieve in having enough discount fuel locations to cover the continental U.S. but not having so many locations that it dilutes our value to our truck stop partners. This milestone supports and strengthens our mission at TCS, which is to level the playing field between small-to-medium-size trucking companies and larger fleets."

TCS remains committed to offering great discounts at the pump, exceptional customer service, and a hassle-free digital experience for clients from setup to fueling:

Top-notch discounts and service - TCS Fuel Card clients save an average of 48 cents* a gallon and pay $0 fuel transaction fees at more than 2,000 in-network locations including TA®, Petro Stopping Centers®, TA Express®, 7FLEET Diesel Network - 7 Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes, AMBEST® Fuel Stops, Maverik, Kwik Trip Kwik Star, Roady's, Road Ranger, Sapp Bros., Casey's, Fuel City, and Petroleum Wholesale L.P. TCS also empowers clients with useful tools such as the TCS Fuel Finder, which allows them to locate in-network discount locations along their route, the TCS Mobile App, the TCS client website, and 24/7 customer service.

Hassle-free digital experience from setup to fueling - Our leading-edge technology ensures a hassle-free digital journey from setup to fueling. TCS Fuel Card clients enjoy the convenience of an online application, digital funding, and easy account management via web or app. With dynamic security PINs and an interactive discount locator map, TCS Fuel Card redefines safety and convenience.

24/7 frictionless card funding - TCS Fuel Card clients can take advantage of real-time funding through Zelle® 24 hours a day, seven days a week to move money faster and avoid higher fees often associated with transferring funds. Carriers can also choose this cost-effective, just-in-time funding option to improve cash flow.

*Average savings of 48 cents per gallon is based on actual in-network TCS client transactions for Q2 of 2024.

About TransConnect Services

Formed in 2014, TransConnect Services (TCS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Capital Corp, is a fuel card platform for the trucking industry. The mission of TCS is to level the playing field between small-to-medium-sized carriers and the larger fleets. TCS wants each client to enjoy the advantages of exceptional customer service and receive the best savings possible. TCS is committed to responsive, personal service. For more information, visit the TCS website.

