Openly Launches in Virginia, Begins Rollout to Independent Agents

Premium homeowners insurance provider begins to offer coverage in 23rd state, following Connecticut launch in May

Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, today announced it will begin to offer its coverage options to independent insurance agents and their policyholders in Virginia. Officially active in 23 states, Openly's comprehensive coverage will be made accessible statewide throughout 2024.

Operating exclusively through independent agents, Openly works closely with local agents to ensure homeowners and their properties receive extensive protection. Openly is launching in Virginia with a phased introduction, granting access to additional agencies each month. This phased approach will guarantee personalized attention and support during the initial rollout phase.

"Launching in Virginia marks the next step in our 2024 phased rollout strategy," said Ty Harris, CEO and co-founder of Openly. "Our goal is to empower independent insurance agents with our tech-enabled homeowners insurance products, ensuring transparency for homeowners across the state, particularly amidst today's challenging landscape. This expansion builds on our successful national growth, allowing us to deliver simplified, efficient, and comprehensive coverage throughout Virginia."

"With the recent launch in Virginia, we are impressed with Openly's easy to quote platform and straight forward underwriting. We are hopeful for future growth and are looking forward to working with the team at Openly," said Ryan Atkinson of Atkinson Insurance Agency.

Founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut, Openly pairs industry expertise with leading data and technology to provide simple, customer-centric home insurance policies. Entrance into Virginia marks the second state rollout of 2024 for Openly, following Connecticut in May.

About Openly

Openly is a remote-first premium homeowners insurance provider. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage, market-leading technology, and exceptional service. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. In 2024, Openly was named a Forbes America's Best Startup Employer and earned recognition across two Comparably awards; Best Company Outlook for small/medium-sized businesses and Best HR Team . For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyllc .

