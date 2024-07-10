Bloomfield, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - Alliance Advisors, LLC, a global shareholder engagement and advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs"), Canada's leading investor relations agency. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies, enhancing their capabilities and expanding their reach across North America and internationally.

Founded by Alyssa Barry and Caroline Sawamoto, irlabs has established itself as a dynamic force in the investor relations ("IR") industry. Under their visionary leadership, irlabs has emerged as a leading investor communications firm, renowned for its innovative approach and exceptional client service.

Joseph Caruso, CEO of Alliance Advisors, said: "The team at irlabs have redefined what it means to be an investor relations firm. Applying a cutting-edge approach to corporate communications, built on client success, represents the blend of innovation and tenacity needed in today's marketplace. We are excited to welcome irlabs to the Alliance family and look forward to the future as we continue growing our global IR capabilities. Our combined commitment to excellence and exceptional service will reinforce Alliance's mission to be the go-to investor communications firm in all markets."

"We believe Alliance is the perfect partner to elevate our offering and continue our global expansion. It's an exciting time in the capital markets, and we are thrilled to be part of Alliance's vision for the future," said Alyssa.

Caroline added, "For our clients, this is equally exciting. Our enhanced capabilities, including Alliance's investor intelligence, will make our IR offerings even stronger. We have collaborated with the Alliance team throughout the past year, leveraging their expertise in shareholder intelligence, ESG, governance, and proxy services. This has given us an edge in the IR space."

As part of the acquisition, Alyssa will assume the role of President of Alliance's IR practice, and Caroline will become the Chief Operating Officer. Together, they will lead Alliance's global investor relations expansion, leveraging their extensive expertise in cross-border IR, activism, public relations, media, governance, ESG, and capital markets.

About Alliance Advisors

Headquartered in the U.S., Alliance provides strategic shareholder and investor advisory services to over 1,000 public companies operating in major capital markets around the world. Leveraging extensive intelligence and relationships across the global investor community, its team of professionals provides the guidance and execution for companies to achieve their complex corporate governance and shareholder communication objectives. For more information visit: www.AllianceAdvisors.com.

About irlabs

Founded by Alyssa Barry and Caroline Sawamoto, irlabs is a leading IR firm in North America, recognized for its expertise in investor communications, capital markets, and public relations.

