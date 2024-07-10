Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) Market worth $33.1 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) Market size is projected to grow from USD 13.7 billion in 2024 to USD 33.1 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The key driver of ISPM is the growing complexity and interconnectedness of digital ecosystems. Trends such as the proliferation of IoT devices, the convergence of IT, and the increasing use of third-party vendors and partners create expanded attack surfaces and identity management challenges.

ISPM solutions enable organizations to unify and streamline identity governance across diverse environments, providing granular access controls, continuous monitoring, and automated responses to security incidents. By addressing these complexities, ISPM solutions bolster resilience against cyber threats, enhance compliance with industry regulations, and safeguard critical assets in today's interconnected digital landscape.

Based on the offering, the solutions segment accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

The adoption of ISPM solutions is driven by the increasing recognition of identity-related vulnerabilities as the weakest link in cybersecurity. Also, the adoption is driven by integrating AI and machine learning for proactive threat detection, the rise of remote work and BYOD policies, and the complexity of managing identities across hybrid IT environments, which underscore the need for robust ISPM solutions. These technologies enable organizations to achieve comprehensive visibility, enforce least privilege access, and automate identity governance, strengthening overall security posture and resilience against evolving cyber threats.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

The adoption of ISPM in cloud deployment mode is driven by the rapid migration of enterprise workloads to cloud environments, facilitated by trends such as digital transformation, remote workforces, and the scalability of cloud services. Organizations increasingly leverage ISPM cloud solutions to manage identities centrally and access across dispersed IT infrastructures, ensuring consistency, agility, and enhanced security. This approach allows for seamless integration with cloud-native identity services, robust API-based controls, and real-time monitoring capabilities, enabling businesses to mitigate risks effectively, comply with regulatory requirements, and optimize operational efficiencies in the evolving digital landscape.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region comprises countries such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, leading in the ISPM Market. Asia Pacific region is expected to register high growth rates in the ISPM Market. China is the leading country in this market, with extensive adoption of ISPM technology in various sectors, including BFSI, government, and healthcare. Other countries in the region, such as Japan, are also witnessing growth in the ISPM Market. The rapid digitalization of economies drives the ISPM growth, the increasing sophistication of cyber threats targeting businesses and government agencies, and the growing regulatory scrutiny around data protection and privacy laws. Also, there is a rising number of emerging startups in the region in the ISPM space.

Top Key Companies inIdentity Security Posture Management (ISPM) Market:

