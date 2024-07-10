CoinDesk 20 has traded $6 billion in perpetual futures volume since January 2024-and is now available for options trading.

GSR, the global cryptocurrency trading firm and liquidity provider, completed the first option transaction on the CoinDesk 20 Index, a highly liquid and actively traded digital asset benchmark. St. Gotthard Wealth, the Zug-based asset manager, worked with GSR as a counterparty on the trade. This transaction aims to help participants gain diversified exposure to digital assets while managing risk and transaction costs.

"GSR is proud to have executed the inaugural option trade on the CoinDesk20 Index," said Rich Rosenblum, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, GSR. "Amid significant change in the digital asset space, we are honored to be the first to trade the CoinDesk 20 Index. Options are a powerful tool for managing risk and volatility. We are enthusiastic about continuing to play a central role in the expansion of this market."

"We recognise the importance of diversification for investors in the digital asset space. Option trades offer our clients, which are families, exposure to sophisticated digital products while managing risk," said Vladimir Vishnevskiy, Director at the Digital Asset Income and Growth fund at St. Gotthard Wealth. "We are thrilled to join GSR in this transaction, aligning with our commitment to innovative investment solutions."

CoinDesk 20, a broad-based index embraced by leading market-making firms and a broad array of market participants, caters to the growing institutional need to hedge, speculate, and diversify digital asset exposure.

"We're thrilled to see this pioneering move by GSR and St. Gotthard Global Digital Asset Income and Growth Fund," said Alan Campbell, President of CoinDesk Indices. "The CoinDesk 20 supports funds, separately managed accounts, perpetual futures, structured products, and now options, and has become the most actively traded digital asset benchmark in the world."

The CoinDesk 20 Index has demonstrated unprecedented institutional demand and trading activity, generating $6 billion in perpetual futures volume over the past six months. This activity highlights the index's role as a highly liquid and actively traded benchmark in the digital asset space. Bullish, the fastest-growing regulated digital asset exchange, listed perpetual futures tracking the CoinDesk 20 following the Index's launch in January 2024.

Additional information can be found here:

To learn more about the CoinDesk 20 Index, visit coindeskmarkets.com/cd20.

About GSR

GSR has over ten years of digital asset market expertise as a liquidity provider and active, multi-stage investor. Our suite of services includes OTC Trading, Market Making, and Treasury Management. GSR is embedded in every major sector of the digital asset ecosystem, working with token issuers, institutional investors, miners, and leading trading venues. GSR Markets Pte. Ltd. has received a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Visit www.gsr.io for more information.

About CoinDesk Indices

Since 2014, CoinDesk Indices has been at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, empowering investors globally. A subsidiary of Bullish, our indices form the foundation of the world's largest digital asset products. Known for their precision and compliance, flagships such as the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) and the CoinDesk 20 Index set the industry standard for measuring, trading, and investing in digital assets. With tens of billions of dollars in benchmarked assets, CoinDesk Indices is a trusted partner. Discover more at coindeskmarkets.com.

About St. Gotthard Global Digital Asset Income and Growth Fund

The St Gotthard Digital Asset Income and Growth fund was one of the first dividend paying crypto focused funds in Europe. Established in 2020 the strategy focuses on providing exposure to digital assets and generating income for families invested in the fund via paying a bi-annual dividend. This is done by a combination of staking, DeFi strategies and derivatives exposure.

Disclaimer

CoinDesk is a portfolio company of the Bullish group. CoinDesk Indices, Inc. ("CDI") does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. CDI is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading advisor and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CDI index. CDI does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CDI index should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CDI. All content contained or used in any CDI index (the "Content") is owned by CDI and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CDI. CDI does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity or availability of any of the Content. CDI is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CDI does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. 2024 CoinDesk Indices, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240710137079/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

GSR:

Haley Malanga, GSR, haley.malanga@gsr.io

CoinDesk Indices:

Casey Craig, CoinDesk, casey@coindesk.com

Emma Martin, Allison Worldwide, coindesk@allisonworldwide.com