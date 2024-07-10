Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: EDY) ("Eddy" or the "Company"), a leading provider of water management and leak protection technology, is thrilled to announce that PCL Construction has increased its investment in the company. Through the Existing Shareholder Rights Offering and Private Placement that closed on June 28, 2024, PCL increased its position to 9.99% of Eddy and currently holds 612,861 post-consolidated shares.

With solutions designed for each phase of a building's life cycle, from construction to completion, the Eddy Suite of Products uses intelligent water monitoring technology to protect property from leaks and floods.

"Our increased investment in Eddy underscores our belief in the critical importance of advanced leak protection technology," said Chris Gower, Deputy CEO of PCL Construction. "Water damage is a significant challenge on construction sites, and managing this risk is vital for project success. Eddy's innovative solutions align perfectly with our commitment to building excellence, sustainability, and protecting our sites."

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with PCL Construction. This support is a testament to the impact our technology has made in the industry and our shared vision for the future of water management," said Cory Silver, President of Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $10 billion CAD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

About Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd.

Eddy is a leading North American provider and developer of smart water metering products and monitoring services for residential and commercial properties. Eddy's solutions helps buildings protect, control, and conserve water usage through advanced metering devices, sensors and behavioral learning software. For more information, visit eddysolutions.com.

