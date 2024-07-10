Optivida Health Launches Nano-Silver Whitening Toothpaste, Outperforming Top Toothpaste Brands

Fluoride-Free, Plaque-Fighting, and Sensitivity-Focused Dental Toothpaste Formula: Optivida's Nano-Silver Whitening Toothpaste Launches Nationwide

NORTH SALT LAKE, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Optivida Health, a leader in innovative health solutions, announces the launch of its latest product, Optivida Nano-Silver Whitening Toothpaste, available on July 15th. This product leverages advanced technology to outperform top toothpastes, offering unparalleled benefits for daily dental care.





Nano-Silver Whitening Toothpaste





Advanced Features and Benefits:

Safe for Everyday Use: Unlike traditional whitening toothpastes that contain hydrogen peroxide, Optivida Nano-Silver Whitening Toothpaste isn't formulated with this ingredient and is safe for daily use.

Hydroxyapatite Enrichment: This toothpaste is enriched with hydroxyapatite, a naturally occurring mineral that helps build and remineralize enamel, leading to stronger and whiter teeth without the use of abrasive substances.

Repairs and Protects: It repairs dentinal tubules that cause tooth sensitivity, providing a more permanent solution compared to other leading anti-sensitivity toothpaste products, which only offer a temporary covering.

Anti-Plaque and Anti-Gingivitis: The advanced silver technology in the toothpaste effectively kills germs and viruses, helping to prevent plaque buildup, gingivitis, and inflammation of the gums.

Fluoride-Free: Unlike conventional toothpastes that rely on fluoride, Optivida's nano-silver technology offers robust antibacterial properties, killing germs and viruses effectively while preventing gum disease and bad breath.

Scientific Backing:

Optivida Nano-Silver Whitening Toothpaste's formulation is supported by extensive research. Studies demonstrate the effectiveness of hydroxyapatite and nano-silver in dental applications:

Hydroxyapatite and Remineralization: Research has shown that hydroxyapatite is superior in remineralizing enamel and cementum around dental restorations, significantly improving hardness and mineral content??.

Dentin Hypersensitivity: A double-blind randomized controlled trial confirmed that toothpaste containing nano-hydroxyapatite is significantly more effective at reducing tooth sensitivity compared to standard fluoride toothpaste and placebo??.

Caries Prevention: Studies also indicate that nano-silver materials have strong antibacterial properties, making them effective in preventing dental caries??.

Why Choose Optivida Nano-Silver Whitening Toothpaste?

Optivida Nano-Silver Whitening Toothpaste stands out in the market due to its unique blend of cutting-edge science and nature-driven ingredients. It provides a holistic approach to dental health by not only whitening teeth but also strengthening enamel, reducing sensitivity, and preventing gum disease without the need for potentially harmful chemicals.

Availability:

Optivida Nano-Silver Whitening Toothpaste will be available for purchase starting July 15th through Optivida Health's website and selected retailers nationwide. For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, visit www.optividahealth.com.

About Optivida Health:

Optivida Health is committed to enhancing the quality of life through innovative health solutions. Our products are crafted with the highest quality standards, backed by scientific research, and designed to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers.

