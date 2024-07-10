Sappi North America: Sappi Awarded Highest Sustainability Level by EcoVadis for Six Consecutive Years

In line with Sappi's business strategy, the organisation has consistently focused on its priority SDGs and collaborated with all its stakeholders to deliver measurable and tangible progress

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Sappi, a leading global provider of everyday materials made from woodfibre-based renewable resources, has again achieved Platinum, the highest rating in EcoVadis' sustainability assessment across all three of its manufacturing regions - Europe, North America, and South Africa. Sappi continues to be among the top 1% of the companies worldwide rated by EcoVadis in the manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard category. In 2018-2019, Sappi received EcoVadis gold medal, which was the highest level until the Platinum category was introduced in 2020.

Sappi's global business strategy focuses on growing its business, enhancing trust, and driving collaboration and innovation as a sustainable, diversified global woodfibre group.

"At Sappi, we recognise that sustainability is about investing in people-centric, positive change," says Tracy Wessels, Group Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, Sappi. "We are immensely grateful for the ongoing collaboration with EcoVadis, and we look forward to continuing this strategic approach, regionally and globally, thereby innovating our sustainability efforts in areas where we can have the greatest impact."

Understanding that EcoVadis can help Sappi's suppliers on their own sustainability journey, Sappi partnered with EcoVadis since 2021 to benchmark and assess the sustainability Sappi Limited For further information practices of its suppliers. This strengthened Sappi's ability to identify risks, assess social and environmental performance, and encourage commitment to sustainable choices across the value chain. It also aligns with Sappi's commitment to create shared value, especially in the communities where it operates.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is an international institute based in France which awards ratings for corporate social responsibility. As a globally recognised sustainability assessment platform, it measures the quality of companies' sustainability management systems through their policies, actions, and results. The assessment ratings currently include bronze, silver, gold, and platinum. Over 130,000 companies across 220+ industries and 180+ countries are assessed, helping companies improve their sustainability across supply chains and to comply with growing global regulations. EcoVadis focuses on 21 issues grouped into 4 themes (Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics, Sustainable Procurement).

About Sappi

Sappi is a leading global provider of everyday materials made from woodfibre-based renewable resources. As a diversified, innovative and trusted leader focused on sustainable processes and products, Sappi is building a more circular economy by making what it should, not just what it can. Its raw materials offerings (including dissolving pulp, wood pulp and biomaterials) and end-use products (packaging papers, specialty papers, graphic papers, casting and release papers, forestry products) are manufactured from woodfibre sourced from sustainably managed forests and plantations. Many of Sappi's production facilities use internally generated bioenergy, enabling many of its operations to be energy self-sufficient. Sappi produces 5.5 million tons of paper, 2.6 million tons of paper pulp, 1.5 million tons of dissolving pulp per year. Globally, it has over 12,000 employees, 400,000 ha of owned and leased sustainably managed forests in South Africa. Sappi Limited (JSE) is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa with manufacturing operations across three continents and sells its products in more than 150 countries.

