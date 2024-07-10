Customer Reviews Name Appdome G2 Leader in Four Categories: Data Security, Mobile Data Security, Application Shielding and RASP

The Appdome Platform wins in highest satisfaction, ease of use, most likely to recommend, and best support among all providers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the one-stop shop for mobile app defense, today revealed it has been recognized as the market leader in four (4) new categories on G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. Through the strength of its customer reviews, Appdome earned six (6) new leader badges on G2 for Summer 2024, including:

Data Security Leader

Mobile Data Security Leader

Application Shielding Leader

Application Shielding Best Support

Runtime Application Security Protection (RASP) Leader

Users Love Us

"We're so happy that our customer's voice is being heard. G2 offers them an amazing platform to share the value of Appdome," said Jamie Bertasi, Chief Customer Officer of Appdome. "It's clear that Appdome is the mobile defense leader, helping mobile brands and enterprises deliver better, broader and stronger Android & iOS defense with less work, time, effort and expense across the board."

The Appdome Platform is the only full lifecycle mobile app defense platform. It allows mobile brands and enterprises to centralize mobile defenses and leverage automation to build, monitor and respond with any or all of 300+ mobile app defenses into Android & iOS apps with ease. The Appdome defense offerings are the widest in the industry, and include mobile app security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat, anti-bot, geo compliance, social engineering, Mobile EDR, Mobile XDR, and more for any mobile app or mobile SDK - all with no code, no coding, and inside the CI/CD pipeline. Appdome eliminates the cost and complexity of manually coding security, fraud and compliance features so mobile brands can confidently ship secure mobile apps and SDKs faster and stay ahead of advanced threats from Artificial Intelligence and other attack vectors.

"I'm particularly pleased with the 'Users Love Us' and 'Most Likely to Recommend' recognition from our customers," said Tom Tovar, co-creator & CEO of Appdome, "Our mission to protect every mobile app and user in the world and I'm excited to see that our customers value greatly our platform advantages like better delivery, efficiency, agility and time to defense."

Customers report significant value, ease of use, and quality of support using Appdome. For example, one customer in Defense & Space says "Appdome significantly enhances our application's security with minimal effort and time investment." While another in Mobile Retail noted "Strong security for mobile… vast number of security features for mobile apps." Customers in Information Technology & Services responded "Lots of options, simple to add protections."

"Businesses don't need more manual work to do, and they need to move quickly to stay ahead of attackers," said Brian Reed, SVP Marketing at Appdome, "Appdome customers value the 'do more with less' value proposition of Appdome because everyone knows that model works - works to keep the business running efficiently and works when you need to proactively stop attackers that are at the door."

Learn more about what real users have to say about Appdome on G2's review page.

For more information on the Appdome Unified Mobile App Defense Platform, visit https://www.appdome.com

About Appdome

The Appdome mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only Unified Mobile App Defense platform, powered by a patented mobile coding engine, Threat-Events Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, ship faster and save money by delivering 300+ Certified Secure mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-social engineering, mobile anti-bot, anti-cheat, geo compliance, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation, social engineering and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ?nancial, healthcare, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers, and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2457713/Appdome_G2_Award_Press_Release_Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772169/AppDome_Logo_9_27_23.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/customer-reviews-name-appdome-g2-leader-in-four-categories-data-security-mobile-data-security-application-shielding-and-rasp-302192828.html