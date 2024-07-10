Staccato Announces Promotions of Strategic Leadership

Creator of the Staccato 2011® Pistol Announces the Promotions of Executives Nathan Horvath, Buck Pierson and Justin Honea to Drive the Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

FLORENCE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Staccato, the creators of Staccato 2011® pistols, Staccato Ammo and Staccato Ranch, today announced the promotion of three senior executives designed to drive the next phase of growth and innovation. These changes reflect Staccato's commitment to enhancing customer relationships, forging new partnerships, and optimizing operational excellence.

Nate Horvath, Promoted to Co-Chairman of the Board

The current Chief Executive Officer, Nate Horvath, has been promoted to Co-Chairman of the Board of Staccato. In this new role, Horvath will focus on strategically extending the reach of Staccato through deeper customer interactions, building company partnerships, and providing leadership to new Staccato customer offerings. These new offerings include Staccato Ammo, the most accurate 9mm ammo on the market, and Staccato Ranch, a destination shooting experience. Horvath has led Staccato as the CEO for almost seven years and has been key to the success of the company. He will continue to play an integral role in its growth by focusing on a broad customer interaction and will work to unite the firearms industry around Staccato's experiences of fun, family and freedom. Staccato believes these experiences and values can serve as a uniting force for the American ideal. Before joining Staccato, Horvath was the Managing Director of a private investment holding company for over 10 years. Horvath previously served in the United States Marine Corps.

Buck Pierson and Justin Honea, Promoted to Co-CEOs

With the promotion of Horvath, Staccato also announced the appointment of Buck Pierson and Justin Honea as co-CEOs of Staccato. Both leaders have demonstrated exceptional capabilities and commitment to Staccato's mission and values and have become invaluable contributors. As co-CEOs, they are responsible for all aspects of the company's operations and are committed to continuing the operational excellence and market position the company has achieved.

Pierson has been with Staccato for over six years and currently serves as Chief Business Development Officer. Pierson joined Staccato in 2018 and has been primarily responsible for building Staccato's customer base. Initially, he led the collaboration with law enforcement departments to design the original Staccato P, Staccato's best-selling pistol, launching Staccato's entrance into the law enforcement market. Since then, Pierson has led and grown Staccato's entire sales organization across law enforcement, civilian, and government agency channels. Today, Staccato has been approved by over 1,600 law enforcement agencies. In 2023, Pierson assumed leadership of product development for Staccato. Prior to joining Staccato, Pierson served 15 years in the United States Marine Corps. After retiring from the Marines, Pierson started his career at U.S. Ordnance, serving in manufacturing, training and sales support roles.

Honea has been serving as the Chief Operating Officer at Staccato for the past three years and has been instrumental in enhancing operational efficiency and implementing precision manufacturing. Under Honea's leadership, Staccato has increased the throughput of its Texas-based factory by 10-fold and reduced return rate by 99.9%. But most importantly, he has built a dedicated team that believes the power of American ingenuity is the best in the world and relentlessly chases excellence every day. Honea and his team are proud that Staccato is made in America in the heart of Texas. Honea brings approximately 20 years of diverse experience in operations and product innovation. Before working at Staccato, Honea worked for companies such as Balfour and YETI Coolers, focused on process improvement, R&D, and new product development.

Horvath commented, "Buck and Justin have been my key lieutenants responsible for so much of Staccato's success and were hand-picked successors. Their leadership ability allows me to focus on expanding the Staccato world beyond the renowned 2011® pistol. I now can focus on deepening and expanding our customer experience as we focus on launching new businesses and unique experiences around our recently launched Staccato Ammo and Ranch offerings."

Pierson noted, "We are humbled to follow such a wonderful and successful CEO in Nate Horvath. Staccato would not be the company it is without Nate's leadership. We will continue with his guardrails of success and Staccato's mission of proudly serving those who protect and embody American freedoms. It starts with continuing to provide our customers with the most accurate and high-performing pistols in the world."

Honea added, "We fundamentally believe that American ingenuity is the best in the world and has been for 250 years. We'll continue to invest in American-made products and experiences with the purpose of building the world's best pistol to protect freedom."

About Staccato

Built for Heroes and based in Florence, Texas, Staccato is on a mission to proudly serve those who protect and embody American freedoms. As the inventors of the 2011® platform - the World's Best Shooting Pistols - Staccato manufactures its handguns and ammunition in America at its headquarters in Florence, Texas. The Staccato 2011 has been approved for on- or off-duty carry by over 1,600 U.S. law enforcement agencies in just five years, including elite teams such as U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group, the Texas Rangers and Miami Dade Special Response Team. With a spirit of American ingenuity and commitment to its family of owners, Staccato guarantees its guns for life, and guarantees supply of its 9mm ammunition to subscribers of its ammo service. Staccato Ranch serves as the place where Staccato unites its family of patriots to celebrate freedom and elevate heroes every day. Staccato was ranked one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest by Inc.

Contact Information

Tom Marshall

Director of Communications & Content

tom.marshall@staccato2011.com

512-819-0656

SOURCE: Staccato

