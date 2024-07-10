San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - To help landlords and tenants understand the changes to California's rental laws for 2024, Law District has released the extensive guide "California Landlord-Tenant Rental Laws & Rights 2024" which provides clear information for both landlords and tenants to navigate these new changes.

In 2024, California's rental laws will undergo impactful changes for both landlords and tenants. As early as January 1 and continuing until July 1, new laws have been put in place for security deposits, evictions, illegal occupancy, credit history discrimination, and more.

New California Rental Laws and Tenant Rights

Key Takeaways from the Law District's Guide

There are 5 new laws to take into consideration:

Security Deposits: Starting July 1, 2024, security deposits can't be more than one month's rent for any rental unit. Eviction Rules: As of April 1, 2024, if a homeowner ends a lease to move in, they must do so within 90 days and stay for at least 12 months. Illegal Occupancy: From January 1, 2024, landlords can report empty properties to the police, who can then remove trespassers. Trespass notices now last for 12 months instead of 30 days. Credit History Discrimination: Starting January 1, 2024, landlords can't reject rental applications just because of credit history and must give applicants enough time to provide all documents. Empty Home Tax in San Francisco: Beginning January 1, 2024, San Francisco will tax landlords with at least three properties that are empty for more than six months.

Landlord and tenants rights and responsibilities:

Lease Agreements: Detailed clauses are now required in lease agreements to protect both parties, including contact information, rent amounts, and disclosure requirements for lead-based paint and pest control.

Detailed clauses are now required in lease agreements to protect both parties, including contact information, rent amounts, and disclosure requirements for lead-based paint and pest control. Landlord Rights and Responsibilities: The guide outlines the rights of landlords to collect rent, evict tenants for breaches, withhold security deposits for damages, and enter properties for emergencies and scheduled maintenance with proper notice.

The guide outlines the rights of landlords to collect rent, evict tenants for breaches, withhold security deposits for damages, and enter properties for emergencies and scheduled maintenance with proper notice. Tenant Rights and Responsibilities: Tenants have the right to live in habitable and safe properties, and the guide provides information on how they can exercise their rights if these conditions are not met.

Being a landlord in California means knowing state laws and regulations, and Law District's guide simplifies legal terms into clear steps, helping landlords manage their properties and tenants understand their rights.

By adhering to these updated laws, landlords can avoid legal pitfalls and foster better relationships with tenants. The guide also includes practical tips for managing rental properties, handling disputes, and staying compliant with local ordinances.



About Law District:

Law District, led by a dedicated team of legal professionals and seasoned attorneys, simplifies and democratizes legal documentation. They provide affordable, legally sound templates and forms, benefiting individuals by streamlining legal processes and reducing attorney fees. Their extensive catalog of over 100 customizable templates and step-by-step guidance makes the law more accessible and user-friendly for all.

