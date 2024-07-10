Regulatory News:

Llama Group (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM):

For the first time, the Winamp player debuted as a mobile application for both iOS and Android devices, preserving its hallmark features while introducing new functionalities crafted to align with contemporary audio consumption trends.

The core elements playing tracks stored locally, in the Cloud, and on Fanzone; tuning your listening experience with an in-app equalizer; and customizing the application's interface.

This long-awaited app promises to bring joy to loyal fans and newcomers by introducing features to strengthen the bond between music enthusiasts and their beloved artists

It's part of the new generation of players we'll be producing in the future. Updates will arrive very rapidly between now and the end of the year, bringing new designs, new features, and more connectivity, entering a cycle of constant evolution in 2024 and 2025.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company.

Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness.

Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before.

Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties.

Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses.

Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

