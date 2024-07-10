T-Mobile Readies for Impact of Hurricane Beryl, Ensuring Connectivity and Support

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / T-Mobile

(Updated 7/9/24 2:00CT)

PM Update: July 9, 2024

Community Support Update

Our Community Support team will be at cooling centers and shelters in Houston and Rosenberg this afternoon. The team will be providing power, Wi-Fi, device charging and charging supplies to anyone who needs it. Here's where you can find them:

Houston: Tue, July 9 from 1 pm to 6 pm CT

City of Houston Cooling Center

Southwest Multi Service Center

6400 High Star Dr., Houston, TX

Rosenberg: Tue, July 9 from 2:30 to 6 pm CT

American Red Cross Shelter

Fort Bend County Fairground

4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg, TX

AM Update: July 9, 2024

Our emergency teams are continuing to closely monitor Beryl as it advances through northern Arkansas into the middle-Mississippi and lower-Ohio valleys.

As the storm went through parts of Texas, it brought with it tropical-storm-force winds, rain, widespread flooding and tornados that have impacted Houston and the surrounding areas. Here's the latest on our network and recovery efforts in the area:

Network Update

Commercial power outages and storm-related damage are creating service interruptions for some customers, T-Mobile President of Technology Ulf Ewaldsson shared on Monday evening. Ahead of the hurricane, our emergency restoration teams staged a fleet of heavy-duty network and disaster relief vehicles, as well as temporary connectivity solutions and portable generators, in multiple locations. Where our teams are able to safely assess network sites, they can quickly deploy these critical assets to restore connectivity.

As we've begun assessing sites and kicking off restoration in the Houston area, we're continuing to monitor Beryl's progress and will provide additional updates.

First Responders Update

T-Mobile's Emergency Response Team is in-person at the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) State Emergency Operations Center in Austin to support first responders and coordinate restoration efforts and priorities. As these priority locations - which could include shelters, hospitals, fire stations, police departments and more - are determined, our engineers can bring in temporary network solutions to restore connectivity for critical services and agencies. We're also actively coordinating with federal, state and local public safety agencies, including FEMA and additional Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs).

Community Support Update

We are mobilizing Community Support trucks and trailers equipped with Wi-Fi, device charging and charging supplies. We have teams arriving in Houston today, and they'll be working with the City of Houston to support its cooling centers.

July 5, 2024

As Hurricane Beryl moves toward the Mexico and Texas border, T-Mobile has activated its emergency plan in preparation for projected hurricane-force winds, heavy rainfall and flooding in southeastern and central Texas from late Sunday into Monday.

See how our teams are getting ready (above).

Network Preparation

T-Mobile's Network and Emergency Management Teams have continued to strengthen and harden our network in areas likely to be impacted by Beryl, an extension of our year-round resiliency efforts. Network teams are working with utility companies, and our Network Operation Centers are closely monitoring network status. To help mitigate the impact of commercial power outages, our teams are working to refuel fixed generators, ensure battery backups are charged, prepare local fueling stations and stage additional portable generators for rapid deployment, if necessary.

Additionally, our engineers, field technicians and rapid-response technologies such VSATs (Very Small Aperture Terminals), SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) and microwave solutions are ready to be quickly deployed and can provide temporary backhaul, boost coverage and offer critical support if needed.

First Responders

T-Mobile's Emergency Response Team is coordinating with the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) State Emergency Operations Center to support first responders and prioritize restoration efforts if needed following the storm. They're also coordinating with Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) and other agencies along the projected path to prioritize their needs. Our team can swiftly deploy additional temporary equipment and resources, including VSATs, SatCOLTs, routers and other equipment.

Our team stands ready to collaborate with state and local officials, first responders and organizations to provide necessary support. Agencies needing communications assistance can contact our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ERTRequests@T-Mobile.com.

Community Support

Our Community Support team, along with equipped vehicles, is on standby to assist with connectivity needs, offering Wi-Fi, device charging and charging supplies to customers and communities in the area. They are ready to support evacuation shelters or other locations as needed.

Employees and Retail Stores

We're actively preparing our employees, retail stores and other locations for any potential direct impacts.

Please use our store locator to check your nearest store, as some locations may be temporarily closed or operating under modified hours in the coming days.

More Information

As Hurricane Beryl progresses, please follow any orders from local authorities, if issued, to stay safe. Here's a few more things you can do:

See our newsroom for more information on T-Mobile 2024 Emergency Response Plan.

###

T-Mobile's Community Support trucks arrive in the Houston area to provide Wi-Fi and device charging. They will be at the cooling center on High Star Drive in Houston and American Red Cross Shelter in Rosenberg today.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: T-Mobile

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile

View the original press release on accesswire.com