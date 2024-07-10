Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - LinkVector, the precise internal linking tool, announced its new referral program today. The program offers referral incentives for users who help spread the word about their game-changing SEO tool.

The referral program allows current LinkVector subscribers to earn a one-year subscription by successfully referring three new customers. Additionally, the first three people to use each referral code will receive a discount on any LinkVector plan, providing value for both referrers and new users alike.

LinkVector Launches Referral Program



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/216050_d0441aec84237b78_001full.jpg

"We're excited to introduce this referral program as a way to thank our loyal users and expand our community of SEO professionals," said Benedict Cole, the Growth Specialist of LinkVector. "By leveraging the power of word-of-mouth marketing, we aim to help more website owners and digital marketers optimize their internal linking strategies and boost their search engine rankings."

The program is ideal for professionals in the digital marketing and SEO space looking to enhance their website's internal link structure.

To participate in the referral program or learn more about LinkVector's precise internal linking, visit LinkVector Referral Program.

About LinkVector

LinkVector is an internal linking tool that provides users with precise, simplified, and fast internal linking that adheres strongly to Google's guidelines for best SEO practices and user experience. Their mission is to help websites improve their search rankings and traffic by implementing an effective internal linking strategy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216050

SOURCE: Plentisoft