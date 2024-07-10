Digital shelf tags and multiple VusionGroup solutions are helping the retailer address the ever-increasing consumer demands in a complex environment

Hy-Vee, an employee-owned company operating more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually, has implemented a series of digital solutions from VusionGroup to help streamline the shopping experience for its customers.

Hy-Vee is using the VusionGroup platform to digitalize more than 230 of its stores, which are now able to update product prices and data automatically, rather than the labor-intensive process of printing and hanging paper price tags. The technology allows Hy-Vee to update prices and product information in real-time.

Additionally, the digital shelf tags allow Hy-Vee employees to focus on other tasks such as replenishment, merchandising, and most importantly customer service.

Beyond the pricing automation benefits from the VusionGroup platform, Hy-Vee will also be able to leverage other solutions designed by VusionGroup to enable a better, more sustainable retailing model:

Intra-day promotions to reduce waste on perishable items, by leveraging the electronic shelf labels deployed in stores and the VusionCloud platform to lower prices automatically. Products with a shorter shelf life can quickly be marked down to further reduce food waste. In-store fulfillment, through the flashing LEDs on each electronic shelf label that help guide employees during their order preparation process. Through this capability, Hy-Vee can increase the productivity when fulfilling online orders.

Hy-Vee automatically connects VusionGroup IoT to existing wireless access points, eliminating the need for additional hardware in the store which dramatically reduces the carbon footprint and operational costs associated with the deployment of the solution.

"Partnering with VusionGroup helps us streamline multiple operations in our stores, and makes the labeling process significantly better for both our customers and our employees," said Brian Young, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Hy-Vee. "The ease of use of the technology, coupled with the sustainability benefits we've realized, make VusionGroup's tools a winning solution for us."

"The digitalization of its stores enables Hy-Vee to create a richer experience for employees and shoppers, led by human-first innovation. Through automation, the retailer has more time to connect with today's consumer where and when they need it. As physical commerce is evolving rapidly, VusionGroup's mission is to help retailers such as Hy-Vee to thrive and achieve their digital transformation," concluded Philippe Bottine, CEO North America and Group Deputy CEO for VusionGroup.

About Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America's Top 3 favorite grocery stores. The company's more than 75,000 employees provide "A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle" to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in providing digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia, and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging its IoT Data technologies, VusionGroup empowers retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. The Group unlocks higher economic performance, facilitates seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhances the shopping experience, creates better jobs, cultivates healthier communities, and significantly reduces waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions which bring the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings. VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU ISIN code: FR0010282822

www.vusion.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240710078664/en/

Contacts:

Media

Ron Margulis

RAM Communications

+1 908.337.0020

ron@rampr.com