EQT AB assigned 'A-' (Stable) credit rating by S&P

Public rating is S&P's highest in the European asset management sector

Opinion identifies key differentiators including EQT AB's global scale, diversified business, attractive profitability, and conservative leverage profile

Rating from S&P complements existing rating from Fitch at the same level (A-/Stable)

STOCKHOLM, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB ("EQT") is pleased to announce that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has today assigned EQT a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of 'A-' with a stable outlook. S&P publishes Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to give an independent, forward-looking opinion about a company's overall creditworthiness. The rating reflects the strength of EQT's global leadership position in active ownership strategies, successful fundraising track record underpinned by consistently strong investment performance, resilient financial profile, and more.

In its announcement, S&P noted: "The adequately diversified geographic footprint and business mix enables EQT to maintain stable profitability metrics that compare favorably with other alternative asset managers with similar AUM profiles." … "The stable outlook incorporates our view that EQT will continue to see strong fundraising within its flagship funds and play a predominant role within the industries it operates while keeping leverage metrics at minimal levels below 1x."

Kim Henriksson, Chief Financial Officer of EQT commented: "We are delighted that S&P has initiated with an 'A-' rating on EQT, which is a testament to the strength of our business profile and prudent financial policy. This rating, which is S&P's highest public rating in the broader asset management sector in Europe, complements our existing rating from Fitch at the same level (A-/Stable)."

