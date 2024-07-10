GoodData Achieves Outstanding Quarter with Surge in ARR & Customer Growth

ARR growth, customer base expansion, and product innovations highlight GoodData's Q2 performance.

GoodData®, a leading analytics intelligence platform, is proud to announce its most successful quarter since the launch of GoodData Cloud in 2022. The company has achieved significant milestones throughout Q2, including accelerated ARR growth, new customer acquisitions, profitability, and new product updates.

Key Business Results:

Q2 2024 was GoodData's best sales quarter performance for GoodData Cloud, including the largest unlimited dedicated cluster transaction with a multinational mass media and entertainment company.

Existing clients of the GoodData legacy platform have continued migration to GoodData Cloud and expansion of their usage of the GoodData platform, driving increased ARR. This further reinforces customers' trust in the GoodData platform and capabilities.

Product Enhancements:

After the announcement of its Analytics Lake vision and the introduction of its analytics engine, FlexQuery, GoodData has introduced several new features and enhancements to drive greater value for GoodData users:

Data federation : Support for semantic models that contain data from multiple sources.

CSV support : Business-friendly data source in all GoodData Cloud tiers.

Usage analytics : Customers can now monitor their user and subscription activity.

Productivity tools: Scripts for workspace management, access controls, disaster recovery routines, and more in an open-source repository on GitHub.

A word from the GoodData CEO:

"We are thrilled to report such outstanding results this quarter. We feel that this success validates our vision of the analytics intelligence platform approach and our ability to deliver cutting-edge analytics solutions that provide exceptional value to our users. Our team's dedication to such innovative solutions and the success of our customers has been instrumental in achieving these milestones," said Roman Stanek, CEO of GoodData.

Looking Ahead:

Moving forward, GoodData remains committed to driving innovation and excellence in the business intelligence industry. GoodData's strategic investments in technology and customer service will continue to fuel growth and strengthen its market position.

For more information about GoodData and its latest updates, please visit gooddata.com .

GoodData Contact

Kristyna Vlckova,

VP, Growth Marketing

kristyna.vlckova@gooddata.com

©2024, GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData and the GoodData logo are registered trademarks of GoodData Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE: GoodData

View the original press release on accesswire.com