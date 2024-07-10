Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
10.07.24
15:29 Uhr
1,150 Euro
+0,030
+2,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1301,55019:34
Dow Jones News
10.07.2024 18:28 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Jul-2024 / 16:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
10 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               10 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      201,981 
Highest price paid per share:         99.80p 
Lowest price paid per share:          99.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.6041p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 346,717,909 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (346,717,909) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      99.6041p                    201,981

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1425               99.00       08:18:03          00070579529TRLO0      XLON 
3000               99.60       08:57:30          00070580536TRLO0      XLON 
7300               99.60       08:57:30          00070580537TRLO0      XLON 
6314               99.80       08:58:13          00070580564TRLO0      XLON 
6232               99.80       09:00:13          00070580670TRLO0      XLON 
6745               99.80       09:02:53          00070580875TRLO0      XLON 
6687               99.80       09:13:53          00070581398TRLO0      XLON 
6509               99.60       09:16:03          00070581429TRLO0      XLON 
6146               99.80       09:48:07          00070582318TRLO0      XLON 
7122               99.80       10:00:07          00070582585TRLO0      XLON 
7781               99.40       10:08:09          00070582839TRLO0      XLON 
3337               99.40       10:54:52          00070584201TRLO0      XLON 
113                99.40       10:55:59          00070584254TRLO0      XLON 
2976               99.40       10:56:03          00070584256TRLO0      XLON 
1481               99.80       11:29:00          00070585107TRLO0      XLON 
513                99.80       11:29:00          00070585108TRLO0      XLON 
1239               99.80       11:29:00          00070585109TRLO0      XLON 
3655               99.80       11:29:00          00070585110TRLO0      XLON 
6080               99.80       11:49:00          00070585586TRLO0      XLON 
5959               99.80       11:58:00          00070585887TRLO0      XLON 
6266               99.80       12:27:22          00070586658TRLO0      XLON 
1370               99.40       13:01:26          00070587700TRLO0      XLON 
913                99.40       14:06:08          00070590241TRLO0      XLON 
11593               99.80       14:24:05          00070590854TRLO0      XLON 
7041               99.80       14:45:05          00070591959TRLO0      XLON 
6248               99.80       14:50:05          00070592170TRLO0      XLON 
6741               99.80       14:54:05          00070592251TRLO0      XLON 
3690               99.40       15:33:58          00070593767TRLO0      XLON 
183                99.40       15:36:24          00070593983TRLO0      XLON 
6112               99.40       15:36:24          00070593984TRLO0      XLON 
1239               99.40       15:45:29          00070594342TRLO0      XLON 
5505               99.40       15:45:29          00070594343TRLO0      XLON 
3170               99.40       15:54:36          00070594696TRLO0      XLON 
3437               99.40       15:54:50          00070594712TRLO0      XLON 
6545               99.40       15:54:50          00070594713TRLO0      XLON 
6398               99.40       15:54:50          00070594714TRLO0      XLON 
3197               99.40       15:58:10          00070594834TRLO0      XLON 
335                99.40       16:05:05          00070595290TRLO0      XLON 
1207               99.40       16:08:29          00070595501TRLO0      XLON 
1249               99.40       16:13:04          00070595764TRLO0      XLON 
6080               99.40       16:13:04          00070595765TRLO0      XLON 
6419               99.40       16:13:04          00070595766TRLO0      XLON 
6829               99.40       16:13:04          00070595767TRLO0      XLON 
5098               99.40       16:13:08          00070595771TRLO0      XLON 
2521               99.40       16:13:08          00070595772TRLO0      XLON 
280                99.40       16:16:00          00070596026TRLO0      XLON 
1189               99.40       16:16:29          00070596063TRLO0      XLON 
227                99.40       16:16:40          00070596074TRLO0      XLON 
43                99.40       16:17:09          00070596125TRLO0      XLON 
208                99.40       16:18:20          00070596246TRLO0      XLON 
34                99.40       16:18:49          00070596291TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  333357 
EQS News ID:  1943767 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1943767&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2024 11:56 ET (15:56 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.