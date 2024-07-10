DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 10-Jul-2024 / 16:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 10 July 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 10 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 201,981 Highest price paid per share: 99.80p Lowest price paid per share: 99.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.6041p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 346,717,909 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (346,717,909) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 99.6041p 201,981

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1425 99.00 08:18:03 00070579529TRLO0 XLON 3000 99.60 08:57:30 00070580536TRLO0 XLON 7300 99.60 08:57:30 00070580537TRLO0 XLON 6314 99.80 08:58:13 00070580564TRLO0 XLON 6232 99.80 09:00:13 00070580670TRLO0 XLON 6745 99.80 09:02:53 00070580875TRLO0 XLON 6687 99.80 09:13:53 00070581398TRLO0 XLON 6509 99.60 09:16:03 00070581429TRLO0 XLON 6146 99.80 09:48:07 00070582318TRLO0 XLON 7122 99.80 10:00:07 00070582585TRLO0 XLON 7781 99.40 10:08:09 00070582839TRLO0 XLON 3337 99.40 10:54:52 00070584201TRLO0 XLON 113 99.40 10:55:59 00070584254TRLO0 XLON 2976 99.40 10:56:03 00070584256TRLO0 XLON 1481 99.80 11:29:00 00070585107TRLO0 XLON 513 99.80 11:29:00 00070585108TRLO0 XLON 1239 99.80 11:29:00 00070585109TRLO0 XLON 3655 99.80 11:29:00 00070585110TRLO0 XLON 6080 99.80 11:49:00 00070585586TRLO0 XLON 5959 99.80 11:58:00 00070585887TRLO0 XLON 6266 99.80 12:27:22 00070586658TRLO0 XLON 1370 99.40 13:01:26 00070587700TRLO0 XLON 913 99.40 14:06:08 00070590241TRLO0 XLON 11593 99.80 14:24:05 00070590854TRLO0 XLON 7041 99.80 14:45:05 00070591959TRLO0 XLON 6248 99.80 14:50:05 00070592170TRLO0 XLON 6741 99.80 14:54:05 00070592251TRLO0 XLON 3690 99.40 15:33:58 00070593767TRLO0 XLON 183 99.40 15:36:24 00070593983TRLO0 XLON 6112 99.40 15:36:24 00070593984TRLO0 XLON 1239 99.40 15:45:29 00070594342TRLO0 XLON 5505 99.40 15:45:29 00070594343TRLO0 XLON 3170 99.40 15:54:36 00070594696TRLO0 XLON 3437 99.40 15:54:50 00070594712TRLO0 XLON 6545 99.40 15:54:50 00070594713TRLO0 XLON 6398 99.40 15:54:50 00070594714TRLO0 XLON 3197 99.40 15:58:10 00070594834TRLO0 XLON 335 99.40 16:05:05 00070595290TRLO0 XLON 1207 99.40 16:08:29 00070595501TRLO0 XLON 1249 99.40 16:13:04 00070595764TRLO0 XLON 6080 99.40 16:13:04 00070595765TRLO0 XLON 6419 99.40 16:13:04 00070595766TRLO0 XLON 6829 99.40 16:13:04 00070595767TRLO0 XLON 5098 99.40 16:13:08 00070595771TRLO0 XLON 2521 99.40 16:13:08 00070595772TRLO0 XLON 280 99.40 16:16:00 00070596026TRLO0 XLON 1189 99.40 16:16:29 00070596063TRLO0 XLON 227 99.40 16:16:40 00070596074TRLO0 XLON 43 99.40 16:17:09 00070596125TRLO0 XLON 208 99.40 16:18:20 00070596246TRLO0 XLON 34 99.40 16:18:49 00070596291TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

