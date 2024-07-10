Anzeige
WKN: A3D6S3 | ISIN: FR001400F2Z1 | Ticker-Symbol: I5T
Frankfurt
10.07.24
08:08 Uhr
0,658 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEPERMISLIBRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEPERMISLIBRE SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
10.07.2024 18:37 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

lePERMISLIBRE publishes its revenue for the first semester of 2024

DJ lePERMISLIBRE publishes its revenue for the first semester of 2024 

Lepermislibre / Key word(s): Half Year Results 
lePERMISLIBRE publishes its revenue for the first semester of 2024 
10-Jul-2024 / 18:05 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
 
lePERMISLIBRE publishes its revenue for the first semester of 2024 
 
Lyon, July 10th, 2024 - lePERMISLIBRE - ISN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL, a pioneer in online driving school in France, 
publishes its revenue for the first semester of 2024. 
 
In thousands of euros              French accounting     S1           T2 
standards 
                                      2024  2023    Var. 2024  2023   Var. 
Sales figures                               7,351 8,637   -15% 3,623 4,470   -19% 
Of which traditional learners                       3,470 3,733   -7% 1,544  1,863  -17% 
Of which CPF learners                           3,866 4,893   -21% 2,067  2,606  -20% 
Other                                    15      11 -  10       1 -

Sales for the first half of 2024 came to EUR7.3 million, down 15% on the previous year. This change is mainly due to a 21% drop in revenues generated by training courses financed through the Personal Training Account (CPF).

This first half reflects a challenging period for Lepermislibre, marked by strategic adjustments and a shift towards new modes of business development. Against this backdrop, the company is committed to strengthening its partnerships in order to diversify its sources of revenue. Despite this fall in sales, the measures taken in recent months to cut costs have resulted in a significant reduction in the operating loss, which will be confirmed when the results for the six months to 30 June are published.

Lucas Tournel, CEO of lePERMISLIBRE, shares his perspective on the development of the business: "The first half of the year has been difficult, but it has also enabled us to rethink our strategy and strengthen our foundations. Our aim is to consolidate our position in the market while continuing to offer a quality service to our customers. We are determined to turn these challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth."

Next press release

September 24th 2024: Results of the first half-term of 2024

Newsletter

To register to the Company's newsletter and receive the latest information on lePERMISLIBRE, visit: http:// eepurl.com/hrySrP

ABOUT lePERMISLIBRE

Founded in Lyon in 2014 and a pioneer of digital driving schools in France, lePERMISLIBRE is reinventing driving lessons by providing a disruptive offering compared to traditional players, more aligned with the new habits and lifestyles of the digital native generation that grew up with the development of digital technology.

lePERMISLIBRE federates a community of more than 1,000 loyal, committed, and passionate driving instructors, all of whom are State-qualified. Its digital model, which is more agile, totally transparent and 30% cheaper than a traditional driving school, has enabled it to attract more than 500,000 applicants. With a user rating of nearly 5 stars on Trustpilot, the platform provides personal spaces to offer better learning methods and revisions to the Highway Code, as well as the ability to book driving lessons from over 500 towns and cities throughout France, with the instructor of their choice, 7 days a week, from 6 am to 11 pm, freeing students from time and place constraints.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL) - Eligible for PEA PME - Qualified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

For more information about the company, visit www.lepermislibre.fr

PRESS CONTACT 

Delphine Margot 
delphine.margot@lepermislibre.fr 
+33 (0)663526620 
Delphine Margot, Communication 
delphine.margot@lepermislibre.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    Lepermislibre 
       29 avenue Joannes Masset 
       69009 Lyon 
       France 
Phone:    +33660423991 
Internet:   ww.lepermislibre.fr 
ISIN:     FR001400F2Z1 
EQS News ID: 1943725 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1943725 10-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1943725&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2024 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
