Star Alliance International Corp. Signs New Agreement with NetSimple

Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC Pink:STAL), ("STAR or the Company"). STAR is pleased to confirm that a new agreement with DigiPro Payments, LLC dba NetSimple updated terms has been signed. The effective date to close is on or before July 31, 2024 based on certain milestones to be achieved.

NETSIMPLE is a comprehensive fintech company providing innovative software solutions tailored to small and medium sized businesses. The company's proprietary, cloud-based Web Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offers scalable, customizable solutions for payment processing, web design, and SaaS development. With a focus on customer experience and retention, the company's processor/agent agnostic system allows for seamless integration and third party ISOs, enabling them to leverage the Company's platform for market advantage and recurring revenue.

The NetSimple management team is a strong mix of experience bringing a wealth of knowledge in their market areas. The Company is currently generating approximately $150 to $200,000 monthly revenue and is profitable. With the financial support being provided by Star it is expected that revenues will increase to $5 to 600,000 monthly within the next twelve months.

Tim Renfroe, President of NetSimple stated "We are excited to at last be able to finalize this transaction with Star. They add business acumen and financial support to our business. We are looking forward to working together and increasing revenues and profit."

NetSimple has served hundreds of clients around the world including some of the largest hospitality chains. The global fintech market was valued at USD 294.74 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 340.10 billion in 2024. This growth can largely be attributed to the dramatic rise in digital payments this decade as e-commerce continues to overtake traditional brick and mortar retailers.

Richard Carey, President and Chairman of Star Alliance International Corp., commented, "We have been discussing our planned acquisitions in both our Fintech areas and Gold mining and technology divisions. We are now positioned to start closing the transactions that we have discussed. More information on NetSimple and other acquisitions will be provided as soon as possible. We are pleased that we will be revenue positive in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. "

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company" or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp. is a Worldwide Holding Company with a mine in California and other assets ready to be acquired. In addition, Star searches out innovative technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," our environmentally safe gold and other mineral extraction system.

The Genesis extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores much faster than other processes in an environmentally safe manner. We plan to close this transaction as soon as possible.

We have also agreed terms to acquire controlling interests in two entities outside our mining divisions in both the fintech arena and artificial intelligence.

Our work on our digital asset backed by gold continues, as we prepare paperwork for regulatory approvals.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on mining technologies for precious metals and rare earth minerals, as well as other innovative technologies.

It is Star Alliance International Corp.'s goal to become an exciting well-rounded many-faceted company with a sophisticated corporate structure that allows for more transparency to our shareholders. Our planned diversification, paired with a sensible approach, will result in the absolute best possible outcomes and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

