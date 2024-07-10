Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.: Golden Pursuit Announces Appointment of Dr. Frank Bierlein PhD to Advisory Board

Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GDP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Frank Bierlein, PhD to the company's Advisory Board. Dr Bierlein is a skilled natural resources professional with over 30 years of experience in grassroots to mine-stage mineral exploration, corporate development, mining intelligence, and applied geological research.

As an experienced Geologist with a proven track record in project and target generation, feasibility studies, corporate strategy, and investment analysis, Dr. Bierlein has practiced in a wide range of geologic settings and deposit types. He has planned and conducted exploration projects on six continents and across multiple commodities. He has a special interest in orogenic gold deposits, such as the company's deposits located at Gordon Lake NWT.

In his acceptance of the Advisory Board position, Dr. Bierlein commented, "You could replace the name of the Gordon Lake project with any successful orogenic gold operation in central Victoria (such as at Bendigo, Ballarat, etc.) and you'd have exactly the same story. That is, an extremely high historical cut-off, virtually no development into the wall rocks and away from high-graded vein operations, exceptionally limited knowledge of what's below 100m depth, lack of a comprehensive ore deposit model or well-understood structural framework, and as a result, a very limited understanding of the vast exploration upside. This is exactly why I am so fascinated by Gordon Lake and keen on working with Golden Pursuit Resources."

Dr. Bierlein is a renowned Geoscientist with qualifications that include a PhD in Geology from the University of Melbourne (Australia), an MSc in Geology from the University of Heidelberg (Germany), and a Diploma of Management. Dr. Bierlein is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG), and a Member of the Society for Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits (SGA). He currently is a Non-executive Technical Director on the board of Blackstone Minerals (ASX: BSX), Variscan Mines (ASX: VAR) and Impact Minerals (ASX: IPT).

The company needs to correct an error in the news release distributed on July 2, 2024. The release originally stated that the FT warrant could be purchased for 25 cents, but the correct price is 30 cents. The accurate information can be found in the news release posted on Sedar.

The foregoing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.

Per: "Brian McClay"

Brian McClay, President

For further information, please contact:

Golden Pursuit Resources Inc.

Tel: 604-730-6982

Email: info@goldpursuit.ca

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Ben Ozerkevich: bozerkevich@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com