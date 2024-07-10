Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.07.2024
Surfe Secures Google Cloud Executive Lloyd Rayner as Chief Revenue Officer

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Surfe, the prospecting engine for sales teams, today announced the appointment of Lloyd Rayner as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Rayner, who formerly led a team of high-growth marketers at Google Cloud to generate $1.5 billion in annual pipeline, brings a wealth of experience in leading growth operations that generate demand.

"Lloyd's addition to the Surfe team marks our most significant hire to date," said David Chevalier, CEO of Surfe. "Securing talent from a household name like Google is a real achievement for us. The fact that Lloyd was able to have such a big impact on the way Google Cloud worked during his time there is something we're really excited about. Lloyd's expertise will allow Surfe to create a revolutionary prospecting engine that drives results for every sales team globally."

During his tenure at Google Cloud, Rayner worked with over 200 BDRs to scale the outbound telesales channel from $0 to $500 million per annum. Rayner has a record of pioneering growth operations for Google Cloud that are at the forefront of sales automation, including leading on the development of AI and generative AI programs to transform marketing and sales processes.

Surfe aims to use this spirit of innovation to evolve the way it brings its industry-changing product to its customers and to drive sustained growth.

"At Google Cloud, I saw firsthand how Surfe was impacting the daily workflow of sales people," said Rayner. "Together, we onboarded almost 700 sales people for prospecting and data enrichment, massively improving their productivity and effectiveness. It's part of the reason we were able to drive such sustainable growth in Google Cloud's pipeline. I also saw that Surfe was building many of the things I was working on for Google - the difference now is that, together, we can build them for everybody, at a much larger scale."

Rayner's appointment underscores Surfe's commitment to attracting top talent and strengthening its leadership team to achieve its mission: developing a prospecting engine that revolutionizes sales.

For more information, please contact Jack Bowerman, Communications Manager.

About Surfe
Surfe is a sales engine that handles prospecting from start to finish. Surfe ensures that sales teams send the right message to the right contact at the right time. Connect your CRM to LinkedIn with Surfe now.

Surfe is free for 2 weeks - Get started now.

For more information, please contact:
Jack Bowerman Communications Manager Surfe
jack.bowerman@surfe.com
+ 0768695209

SOURCE: Surfe



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
