Fastex Hosted Harmony Meetup 5 in Yerevan

YEREVAN, ARMENIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Fastex hosted the fifth Harmony Meetup in Yerevan, gathering international specialists and representatives from the Web3 sphere. Over 70 leading organizations in igaming participated in the four-day event, engaging in discussions on industry challenges and participating in panel discussions.



"Today's event focuses on blockchain, its developments, technological advancements, and potential solutions. We have successfully completed many projects and are now discussing new ideas. I am confident that Fastex will soon unveil new products and solutions," said Vakhtang Abrahamyan, CEO of Fastex.

The main theme of the meetup was decentralization. Topics included the challenges of digital identity in Web3, applications of digital identity, benefits and features of Bahamut's second layer, products that received grants from the Bahamut Foundation, Fastex virtual and physical cards, and the current legal challenges of the DeFi industry globally and in Armenia.

For the second consecutive year, over 500 representatives of the global Web3 community attended a special awards ceremony. Winners of 120 projects submitted in nine categories were announced, with a prize fund of 3,333,000 FTN dedicated to promoting the winning projects in the international market.





About Fastex

Fastex is the all-encompassing ecosystem that redefines the Web3 experience. Fastex stands at the forefront of blockchain and AI technology , seamlessly blending vast opportunities within a unified and user-friendly environment, such as Fastex Exchange , Fastex Card , Fastex Wallet and the e-commerce platform - ftNFT Marketplace with phygital spaces. Fastex distinguishes itself by prioritizing regulatory compliance, ensuring a secure and reliable experience for all users in the evolving landscape of Web3.

