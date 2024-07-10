Tetra Pak: Planned West Coast Manufacturing Facility Will Use Recycled Food and Beverage Cartons To Produce Sustainable Building Materials

Market Demand Drives Innovative Partnership That Will Recycle 750 Tons of Cartons Per Month

DENTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / The Carton Council, Elof Hansson and Upcycling Group have partnered to open a new facility in the second half of 2025 that will transform post-consumer food and beverage cartons into durable, sustainable building materials, creating another domestic market for recycled cartons.

The initiative combines the environmental and economic benefits of carton recycling with market demands to create more sustainable building products. The manufacturing method involves shredding cartons and then bonding them together into large, durable sheets, through a high-pressure and heat treatment process.

"The innovative technology at this future facility comes at a critical time when the building industry is actively seeking methods to decarbonize processes and enhance the circular economy," said Jan Rayman, co-founder and chief executive officer of Upcycling Group. "Our zero-waste process, which eliminates the need for water, formaldehyde glues and hazardous chemicals, significantly reduces carbon emissions by utilizing whole food and beverage cartons to produce boards for various construction applications."

"This new facility not only validates the value of carton recycling but will also provide a significant boost to recycling efforts across the West Coast, offering local materials recovery facilities a new viable domestic option for their recycled cartons," said Jason Pelz, vice president of recycling for the Carton Council.

"This partnership is a testament to the vision and mission of our founder's commitment to pursuing innovative solutions to expand sustainable markets," said Staffan Nordin, managing director, Elof Hansson USA. "We are proud to be at the forefront of this growing marketplace that will not only deliver exceptional value to our customers, but also contribute significantly to the health of the planet. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey toward a more sustainable future"

The precise location of the proposed facility is expected to be announced later this summer. Upon completion, the partners project it will use an average of 750 tons (1,500,000 pounds) of recycled cartons per month, keeping these packages in the circular economy and out of landfills.

For more information about carton recycling, visit RecycleCartons.com.

###

About Food and Beverage Cartons

Food and beverage cartons contain primarily high-quality fiber, with small amounts of plastic, and in the case of shelf-stable cartons, aluminum. There are two types of cartons: aseptic and gable top. Aseptic cartons are shelf-stable and are often used for products like broth, soups, juices and milk, allowing long-term storage without the need for preservatives or refrigeration. Gable top cartons require refrigeration and are often considered the traditional milk carton. When recycled, both types of cartons can be transformed into new paper products or sustainable building materials, contributing to a circular economy.

About the Carton Council

The Carton Council is composed of four leading carton manufacturers, Elopak, Pactiv Evergreen, SIG and Tetra Pak. Formed in 2009, the Carton Council works to deliver long-term collaborative solutions to divert valuable cartons from the landfill. Through a united effort, the Carton Council is committed to building a sustainable infrastructure for carton recycling in the U.S. and works toward its goals of adding access to carton recycling, as well as increased recycling rates, nationwide. For more information, visit RecycleCartons.com.

About the Upcycling Group

Upcycling Group's mission is to develop a global network of Circular Economy facilities that significantly increase local recycling rates while creating new green manufacturing jobs, relieving local landfills and building strong domestic end markets for recycled products. They design, deliver, install and teach how to operate green manufacturing solutions with capabilities to convert a wide range of waste materials into products and materials, primarily for the construction industry. Operating globally, Upcycling Group built deep business and industry expertise and relationships with private investors, operators, governments, technology providers and leading companies in waste management, packaging and construction industries. They leverage this know-how, experience and their network for the developing project.

About Elof Hansson

We are driven by entrepreneurship and a passion for trade. Our expertise spans pulp and paper trading, commercial real estate development, and providing equipment and financial solutions for sustainable projects. We source forest products globally, specializing in building materials, pulp, and paper. We also develop sustainable and environmentally certified properties. Additionally, we support projects in clean water, renewable energy, infrastructure, education, and healthcare, helping clients secure long-term financing.



